Friday 4 May 2018

Farmer's shock as spectacular sinkhole the depth of six-storey building opens up on New Zealand farm

This image made from the May 2, 2018 video shows huge sinkhole on farm in Rotorua, New Zealand. (Newshub via AP Video)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A spectacular sinkhole the length of two football fields and the depth of a six-storey building has opened up on a New Zealand farm.

A worker stumbled upon the chasm before dawn this week when he was rounding up cows for milking on the farm near the North Island town of Rotorua.

It appeared after several days of heavy rain.

Farm manager Colin Tremain told Newshub television he did not realise just how big the hole was until he saw it in daylight.

This image made from the May 2, 2018 video shows huge sinkhole on farm in Rotorua, New Zealand. (Newshub via AP Video)
He said the area often develops sinkholes due to degrading limestone rock beneath the ground's surface.

GNS Science volcanologist Brad Scott told Newshub the sinkhole was three times larger than any he has seen before.

He said an underground cavity would have developed over decades.

Mr Tremain is planning to install a fence so livestock do not fall into the sinkhole.

Press Association

