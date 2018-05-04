Farmer's shock as spectacular sinkhole the depth of six-storey building opens up on New Zealand farm

FarmIreland.ie

A spectacular sinkhole the length of two football fields and the depth of a six-storey building has opened up on a New Zealand farm.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/news/world-news/farmers-shock-as-spectacular-sinkhole-the-depth-of-sixstorey-building-opens-up-on-new-zealand-farm-36872852.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36872850.ece/09d1c/AUTOCROP/h342/field001.jpg