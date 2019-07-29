Farmers protesting at trade deal vandalise office of Macron party lawmaker

The farmers claimed responsibility on their Facebook page on Monday. Image:Bureau-Bonnard Twitter
The farmers claimed responsibility on their Facebook page on Monday. Image:Bureau-Bonnard Twitter

Sudip Kar-Gupta

Farmers protesting at a trade deal with Canada vandalised the office of a lawmaker from Emmanuel Macron’s LREM party on Monday in the latest example of demonstrators targeting LREM premises due to discontent over the French president’s policies.

The farmers claimed responsibility on their Facebook page on Monday for the attack on Carole Bureau-Bonnard’s office in Noyon, just north of Paris.

“My office has been vandalised. I will never accept these acts of violence which go against democracy,” Bureau-Bonnard said on Twitter, showing images of graffiti and piles of straw.

The incident came two days after the office of Romain Grau, an LREM member of parliament for Perpignan in southern France, was set on fire during the latest “Yellow Vest” protests.

Anti-government protests have picked up after the French parliament this month approved the EU-Canada trade deal (CETA), which opponents said undermined the EU’s social and ecological regulations by importing products made under conditions that would not be allowed in Europe.

The French government says the deal is beneficial for the country.

“The CETA vote goes against what the general population wants,” said a farmer who took part in the damage to Bureau-Bonnard’s office.

She identified herself only as “Aurelie” when contacted by telephone, saying she did not want to give her surname, and added her group had targeted Bureau-Bonnard’s office at 6 a.m.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The local police force could not be immediately reached for comment.

In January, the then-government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux had to escape his office after protesters broke into the compound and smashed up vehicles during the broader “Yellow Vest” protest movement.

Reuters


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

The farmer had been fined €2,500.

Farmer who couldn't explain how green diesel got in his van has conviction...
Tim Cullinan.Pic Arthur Ellis.

IFA Treasurer joins Presidential race and attacks Government on environmental...

Just 1 in 10 people consider their carbon footprint when purchasing food
Centre of attention: The house in Strokestown where a family was evicted

Strokestown farm eviction case set for October
French firemen extinguish a fire in a burning field of wheat during harvest season in Anneux, France, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French region orders harvest standstill after fields burn in heatwave
Stock image

US judge slashes $2bn Bayer payout in Roundup case
Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco. AP Photo

In Roundup case, U.S. judge cuts $2 billion verdict against Bayer to $86...


Top Stories

Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork with Margerat Murphy O'Mahony TD for Cork West who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle

'It's the worst its been for five years' - Beef farmers protest over prices as factories...
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Douglas O'Connor

Some dairy herds to get beef support payments with factories and...
Farmer in Ventry, Dingle Peninsula, turning hay, with his trusted 1962 Massy Ferguson, as June temperatures improve for farmers. Photo:Valerie OSullivan/Date 21/06/2019

'Low 20s' - Met Eireann say warm weather to stay for the week
Odds and sods: John Meagher on Clooncullaun Bog, Galway. Photo: Andrew Downes, xposure.

John Meagher: 'An afternoon in the bog gets the memory banks fired up...
Stock image

Brexit impasse could see British market left defenceless against a flood of...
Photo: Liam Burke

Exclusion of dairy farmers from beef support payments – 'Unjust, unfair and...
It has been a challenging market for dairy calves recently

Glanbia/Kepak Twenty20 Beef Club 'over-subscribed'