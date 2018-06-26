Farmers among the dozens dead and injured as competition for land escalates in Nigeria
The violent conflicts between farmers and semi-nomadic herders in Nigeria that left dozens of people dead over the weekend illustrate the intensifying pressure and competition for arable land in Africa, experts said on Monday.
Fertile land that is dwindling due to climate change combined with a population boom are fueling conflicts across the continent, they said.
The weekend deaths of at least 86 people in Nigeria’s central Plateau state are seen as part of an escalation of conflicts that have raged for years, often over land.
Nigeria has one of the world’s fastest growing populations, rapidly approaching 200 million and expected to be bigger than the United States by 2050, according to United Nations estimates.
With the Boko Haram jihadists’ insurgency in the last decade in Nigeria’s central and northern states, herders have been pushed south to populated farming areas, said Rinaldo Depagne, West Africa project director for the International Crisis Group (ICG).
At least 2,000 people died annually in Nigeria’s Middle Belt due to communal land conflicts between cattle herders and farmers between 2011 and 2016, the ICG estimates.
The weekend clashes are “the extension of the violence,” Depagne told Thomson Reuters Foundation.