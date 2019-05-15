A farmer cut off his own leg with a pocket knife after it became trapped in a piece of machinery on his isolated land.

Farmer saws off own leg with pocket knife and crawls for help after falling into piece of machinery

Kurt Kaser, from Nebraska, was unloading corn last month when he climbed out of his truck and accidentally stepped on the opening of a grain hopper.

The 63-year-old said he could remember telling himself “this ain’t good, this is not good at all” as he tried and failed to pull his leg out.

With no mobile phone near him to call for help and the knowledge that no one would come to his aid, the farmer of 40 years made the agonising decision to amputate his own leg.

He told KETV: “I thought ‘how long am I going to stay conscious here?’ because I didn’t know what to expect.

“Then I felt it jerk me again and I thought I it was going to grab me again and pull me in further.

“I had my pocket knife and I thought ‘well, the only way I’m getting outta here is to cut it off’ so I just started sawing on it.

“When I was cutting it, the nerve endings I could feel them just ping every time I’d start sawing around that pipe and all at once it went and let me go so I got the heck out of there.”