Farmer puts his cows up for 'adoption' as drought hits

An Australian farmer had made a desperate plea as drought conditions sweep the area - by asking people to 'adopt' a cow on his farm.

The New South Wales farmer, John Fairley who runs Country Valley Milk, just an hour from Sydney, made the plea to help his farm through the drought.

He's looking for support to feed his cows for the next few months. Anyone who adopts a cow or calf you will receive a photo of the cow and can name it. Fairley is even offering that anyone who adopts a cow can visit him and the cow on his farm in Picton. And, if you're feeling up for some work you can milk the cow and feed the calves while you're there.

Mr Fairley put the call out on Facebook and said he has been overwhelmed and humbled by the response. He told the Camden-Narellan Advertiser that it will cost Aus$1350 per cow to feed them until the end of September and he has 130 cows to feed.

