Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 17 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farm groups press US officials to push for more EU access

Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

US farm, automaker and food and beverage groups pressed the Trump administration on Friday to ensure that any new trade talks with the European Union lead to an increase in their access to EU markets with less red tape.

US President Donald Trump has demanded better terms of trade for the US from China, the EU and Japan. Washington has already reworked the North American trade treaty with neighbors Mexico and Canada. Trump said poor trade deals have cost the US millions of jobs.

At a hearing on US negotiating objectives for trade talks with the European Union, groups representing farmers, food and automobile companies said they wanted to be included in the talks and that reducing tariffs and regulatory restrictions should be a key objective.

The US Trade Representative notified lawmakers in October of its plans to pursue the trade talks, though it has been unclear whether agriculture and automobiles would be included as a joint statement from the regions in July called for reductions but gave little direction on either sector.

“It is fundamental that food and agriculture issues are a key component of this agreement,” US Grains Council Director of Trade Policy Floyd Gaibler said at the hearing.

That sentiment was echoed by others throughout the farm and food sector, as well as automaker groups. Testimony from the hearing will feed into the USTR’s formulation of negotiating objectives for the talks. It is unclear exactly when those discussions will begin.

The farm and food groups on Friday also urged US officials to address tariff barriers and other regulatory and labeling issues that hinder US access to the lucrative European market.

The European Union has more stringent standards than the United States regarding the use of pesticides, hormones and biotechnology in food crops. US producers of products from beef to pistachios say these limit their access to the European market.

Also Read

“These are long-standing issues that we have struggled with for a long period of time,” said Gaibler, referring to the restrictions on biotechnology. He also stressed the importance of trying to remove antidumping duties that the European Union has placed on US ethanol.

Grocery Manufacturers Association Federal Affairs Director Nancy Wilkins reiterated that biotechnology is key issue, saying the EU’s labeling requirements for genetically modified organisms, known as GMOs, dramatically increase costs for US food companies.

For automakers, the deal is an opportunity to make regulations in both regions more consistent. Differing safety standards can add millions of dollars in cost per vehicle, making it difficult to sell American vehicles into Europe, the American Automotive Policy Council said.

STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS

Food and automaker groups pressed US officials to remove existing tariffs on steel and aluminum, at least while the negotiations are taking place.

China to halt added tariffs on US-made cars

Under Trump, the US has placed “Section 232” national security-related tariffs on steel and aluminum, prompting other countries to slap hefty retaliatory levies on US goods.

Jennifer Thomas, Vice President of Federal Government Affairs at the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, said the “steep and unexpected increases” have driven up costs at a difficult time.

“We are very much at a time where my companies are witnessing flat or decreased sales,” she said. “This ongoing threat of auto tariffs, via 232, is just injecting more uncertainty at an already fragile time.”

Reuters

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Live exports up 33pc as EU markets drive demand
'Make sure you don't regift back to the person who gave it to you'. Photo: PA

Ann Fitzgerald: 'Regifting' is one solution to the annual Christmas presents...
The house and yard where eight security guards were attacked at Falsk, near Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Picture Credit :Frank McGrath

Number of people injured, dog killed and vehicles burnt out during attack...

New CAP must deliver on food quality and quantity

New guidelines provide clarity on taxation of Basic Payment...
The land near Tramore can be ploughed and grazed almost to the water’s edge

77ac Waterford coastal farm ideal for dairy enterprise
File photo

Potential is there to produce a lot of feed in a short time-span