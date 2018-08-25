'Farm Babe' on a mission to debunk 'myths' surrounding conventional farming

Michelle Miller, better known as the 'Farm Babe' to her 70,000 plus social media followers is making it her personal mission to educate consumers on the work of farmers and debunk myths around agriculture.

While in her childhood Michelle helped out on her grandparents farm in Wisconsin and an aptitude test in her high school years told her to follow a career in agriculture, she decided to up sticks and head west to pursue a career in fashion instead.

During this time, Michelle says she bought in to "organic, grass-fed food idealism" that's at the heart of Los Angeles lifestyle, but this all changed when she met her now partner Doug and visited his 2,000 acre farm in Iowa made up of corn, soybeans, oats, alfalfa crops, cattle and sheep.

"During my time in the city I was surrounded by agricultural myths and people who were really into diet and healthy living.

"I thought that if I wasn't buying organic, I was eating pesticides, hormones, and antibiotics. I thought that animals were raised in torturous conditions and that GMOs were forcing family farmers out of business," she says.

"I didn't realise I had been duped until about five or six years ago when I first met, Doug. He is a fifth-generation farmer in Iowa, and we have now been living and working together on the farm for almost three years. My life has changed but I wouldn't have it any other way."

Michelle has now become one of America's most sought after agricultural advocates . She hopes that by sharing her own experiences and giving people an insight in to the operations of their farm that she'll be able to transform opinions.

"I was once very misinformed and wasted a lot of money. I see how crazy and confusing it can be when you only want what's best for your family, the planet, and the animals. I want people to understand that farmers are real people too though who just want to connect with you.