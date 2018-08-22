Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 22 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Danish farmers' drought losses deepen, more bankruptcies seen

A farmer watches as grain is harvested in Hurup, Jutland in this August 16, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix/File Photo
A farmer watches as grain is harvested in Hurup, Jutland in this August 16, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix/File Photo

Emil Gjerding Nielson

Losses for already hard-pressed Danish farmers are likely to be bigger than previously expected, an industry lobby group said on Wednesday, warning this could trigger more bankruptcies.

Denmark, like many other countries in Europe, has been hit by one of the hottest summers on record, which has damaged crops and hit farmers’ income.

The drought, combined with low pork prices, is expected to trigger losses in the Danish agricultural sector not seen since the 2008 financial crisis.

The losses could reach almost 8 billion Danish crowns ($1.23 billion) this year, according to research institute SEGES, part of the Danish Agriculture & Food Council lobby group.

On its own, the impact of the drought is seen at around 6 billion crowns, it added. At the beginning of the year, SEGES forecast a small profit for the sector.

“There is no doubt the drought has impacted so many farmers, that there will be more bankruptcies,” SEGES economist Klaus Kaiser said, declining to give an estimate.

Denmark’s harvest of wheat, barley and rye could fall by about 40 percent from previous years, the lobby group has previously forecast.

The industry had already been struggling with a Russian ban on food imports introduced in 2014.

Also Read

Twenty Danish agricultural businesses declared bankruptcy in June, more than twice the number in the same period last year. In 2018 so far, 100 farmers have declared bankruptcy, compared with 130 in all of 2017.

Pork producers are suffering the most, as pork prices are at their lowest since 2007. On top of this, the drought has hit fodder production and forced farmers to buy more expensive fodder from third parties.

Reuters

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...


Top Stories

Fodder being unloaded at the Port of Cork after the last crisis in 2013

Government allocates more money for the import of fodder
11/8/2018 Carrigallen Mart Special Sale Weanling Bulls Lot Number 558 Weight 460Kg DOB12/1/18 Breed CHX Sex Bull Price €1245 Photo Brian Farrell

Beef prices stay level despite bid to pull things back
Lots of power: Ford Raptor

Watch: Ford's Raptor rearing to go - and it's due here next March

How to reduce energy costs on your dairy farm
Alan Matthews

Alan Matthews: Global influences on farm incomes all appear to spell doom and...
Combines were out in force last week

Forward prices for grain top €200/t for 2019 harvest
Currently over 23,000 hectares of catch crops are supported under the Agri-Environment Scheme, GLAS.

Catch crop scheme sees demand for seeds soar