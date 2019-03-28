A drop in seasonal workers driven by Brexit uncertainty has left daffodil growers struggling to harvest their fields amid warnings crops will “almost certainly” be lost as the year progresses.

A drop in seasonal workers driven by Brexit uncertainty has left daffodil growers struggling to harvest their fields amid warnings crops will “almost certainly” be lost as the year progresses.

The daffodil season, which lasts from January to April, provides around £45 million a year to the UK’s economy.

But growers and the National Farmers Union (NFU) say uncertainty over the value of the pound and the future ability of staff to work in the UK after Brexit has resulted in a significant drop in pickers choosing to come here.

Almost certainly there will be crops lost as a result of these shortages. National Farmers Union chief horticulture adviser Lee Abbey “Almost certainly there will be crops lost as a result of these shortages.” https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/news/world-news/daffodil-worker-shortages-amid-crop-loss-warnings-after-brexit-uncertainty-37956315.html “Almost certainly there will be crops lost as a result of these shortages.” https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/news/world-news/daffodil-worker-shortages-amid-crop-loss-warnings-after-brexit-uncertainty-37956315.html

Last month Matthew Jarrett, the managing director of agricultural recruitment agency Pro-Force, told the BBC’s Farming Today that a lack of workers had already impacted on daffodil growers.

He said: “We’re at sort of a crisis point and we’re really seeing it on the ground. Unfortunately we’ve seen loss of crop already in 2019 and I think that’s going to be a theme throughout the coming year.”

The NFU’s chief horticulture adviser Lee Abbey said there had been labour shortages of around 12.5% across horticulture, equating to between 8,000 and 10,000 people, “so it’s absolutely significant”.