Czechs order inspection of all Polish beef imports: report

Jan Lopatka

Czech authorities will inspect all beef imported into the Czech Republic from neighboring Poland following the discovery of salmonella in a 700 kg batch of imported Polish beef, news agency CTK said on Wednesday.

The agency reported that Agriculture Minister Miroslav Toman had said the government was also considering a ban on Polish imports.

The order follows a January food scare sparked by a TV documentary showing a Polish abattoir killing sick cows. Poland produces about 560,000 tonnes of beef a year, with 85pc exported.

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has confirmed that Ireland was not one of the countries affected by a recent meat scandal in poland  after a TV report showed a company killing sick cows and selling the meat for human consumption.

The European Commission said recently that it will send a team of inspectors to Poland.

Poland produces about 560,000 tonnes of beef a year, with 85pc exported to countries within the European Union including Britain, Spain, Italy and Germany.

Consumer concerns about food safety were raised after a reporter from private broadcaster TVN got a job in a slaughterhouse around 113km (70 miles) east of Warsaw where he was ordered to kill cows and butcher their meat.

The footage showed sick cows being transported to the slaughterhouse where they were mistreated and killed.

Poland’s chief veterinary officer said on Thursday that Polish police had launched a criminal investigation into two companies after the report.

“A team of European Commission auditors are being deployed to Poland to assess the situation on the ground,” a Commission spokesperson told a daily news briefing, adding that the problem may concern 14 EU countries in total.

Reuters

