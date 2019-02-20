Czechs order inspection of all Polish beef imports: report

Czech authorities will inspect all beef imported into the Czech Republic from neighboring Poland following the discovery of salmonella in a 700 kg batch of imported Polish beef, news agency CTK said on Wednesday.

The agency reported that Agriculture Minister Miroslav Toman had said the government was also considering a ban on Polish imports.

The order follows a January food scare sparked by a TV documentary showing a Polish abattoir killing sick cows. Poland produces about 560,000 tonnes of beef a year, with 85pc exported.

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has confirmed that Ireland was not one of the countries affected by a recent meat scandal in poland after a TV report showed a company killing sick cows and selling the meat for human consumption.

The European Commission said recently that it will send a team of inspectors to Poland.

Poland produces about 560,000 tonnes of beef a year, with 85pc exported to countries within the European Union including Britain, Spain, Italy and Germany.

Consumer concerns about food safety were raised after a reporter from private broadcaster TVN got a job in a slaughterhouse around 113km (70 miles) east of Warsaw where he was ordered to kill cows and butcher their meat.

The footage showed sick cows being transported to the slaughterhouse where they were mistreated and killed.