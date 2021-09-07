Crop rally spurring fertiliser scramble

As crops such as corn and wheat have become more valuable, they’ve encouraged growers to put more fertilisers on fields

Global inflation has come for fertiliser, a crop nutrient that most farmers can’t live without.

As crops such as corn and wheat have become more valuable, they’ve encouraged growers to put more fertilisers on fields. That’s at a time of surging freight rates, increased tariffs, bigger energy costs and supply constraints for ingredients like nitrogen, potash and phosphate. The result: prices have spiked to a nine-year high.

While farmers have enjoyed higher prices from crops such as corn and wheat in the past year, like anyone else, they aren’t immune to inflation.

There are already signs that their profit potential, at least across the US corn belt, appears to have peaked, and things may get tougher.

Read More

Tractor maker Deere warned last week that rising costs and supply-chain snags will intensify into next year.

High fertiliser prices, which are here to stay for at least the rest of the year, will near the point where US farmers have to curb their purchases, Rabobank said in a report.

In the long term, higher fertiliser costs may also speed up the rollout of technologies that curb their use, with a benefit for the environment.

Climate activists have been pushing for years to reduce fertiliser use or change the way it’s produced as runoff from farms can enter rivers and streams and cause problems such as coastal dead zones, while nitrogen not absorbed by crops emits a heat-trapping gas 300 times more powerful than carbon dioxide. A number of startups have been trying to tackle this challenge and come up with more sustainable solutions.

Sound Agriculture, which attracted Bayer as one of its investors, claims its products can cut 30pc of global nitrogen fertiliser use thanks to its alternative technology and a breeding technique that speeds up plant development.

©Bloomberg