Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 22 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Cows with or without horns? Swiss to vote on Sunday

  • Swiss vote on subsidy for farms whose cows, goats keep horns
  • Farmer behind initiative says horns maintain animals' dignity
  • Others say dehorning is safer for herd, farmers
  • Latest polls show Sunday vote too close to call
Veterinarian Jean-Marie Surer anaesthetises calves before removing their horns, ahead of a national vote on the horned cow initiative (Hornkuh-Initiative) on November 25, at a farm in Marchissy, Switzerland, November 15, 2018. Picture taken November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Veterinarian Jean-Marie Surer anaesthetises calves before removing their horns, ahead of a national vote on the horned cow initiative (Hornkuh-Initiative) on November 25, at a farm in Marchissy, Switzerland, November 15, 2018. Picture taken November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Stephanie Nebehay

Switzerland votes this Sunday on an issue of national importance that has divided the Alpine country - whether to subsidise farmers who let their cows' and goats' horns grow naturally.

The referendum on preserving the "dignity of livestock" was initiated by farmer Armin Capaul, 66, a self-described rebel. He says that "listening" to his cows inspired his nine-year campaign for cash to fund the extra grazing space horned animals need and which he hopes will reduce dehorning.

"We must respect cows as they are. Leave them their horns. When you look at them they always hold their head high and are proud. When you remove the horns, they are sad," he told Reuters on his small farm in northwestern Switzerland.

Three-quarters of Swiss cows, who are a national symbol and tourist attraction, are dehorned or genetically hornless.

Capaul, who says horns help cows communicate and regulate their body temperature, wants a 190 Swiss franc ($191.65) annual subsidy per horned animal for farmers.

When political lobbying failed, he collected over 100,000 signatures to trigger a national vote.

Armin Capaul, the horned cow initiative (Hornkuh-Initiative) founder, poses ahead of a national vote on November 25, at the Valengiron farm in Perrefitte near Moutier, Switzerland, November 15, 2018. Picture taken November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Armin Capaul, the horned cow initiative (Hornkuh-Initiative) founder, poses ahead of a national vote on November 25, at the Valengiron farm in Perrefitte near Moutier, Switzerland, November 15, 2018. Picture taken November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The latest poll says the vote is too close to call.

His campaign is likely to garner support from those who oppose dehorning - burning a sedated calf's horn buds with a red-hot iron. Critics say it is painful and unnatural but supporters liken it to castrating cats or dogs and argue it is a safety issue.

Also Read

"In Switzerland, cows have never been talked about as much as now," said Capaul, a distinctive figure with a long grey beard and hand-knitted red hat, whose alternative approach has made him a media star and a household name.

His campaign is opposed by the government, which says it would drain up to 30 million francs from its 3 billion franc annual agricultural budget, and is a burden on the constitution.

"In Switzerland it's usual for issues to be brought to the people for a vote - every important question or less important question," Swiss Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann said.

Some farmers are opposed.

Farmer Stefan Gilgen poses for a photograph, ahead of a national vote on the horned cow initiative (Hornkuh-Initiative), in Oberwangen, Switzerland, November 12, 2018. Picture taken November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Farmer Stefan Gilgen poses for a photograph, ahead of a national vote on the horned cow initiative (Hornkuh-Initiative), in Oberwangen, Switzerland, November 12, 2018. Picture taken November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

"Our current system in the stable has advantages, the cows get along better with each other. If cows have horns, the danger of injuries to the animals and humans is greater," said Stefan Gilgen, whose 48 cows provide 1,000 litres of milk daily to Swiss dairy Emmi AG.

"Each farm should decide for itself. We have other problems in agriculture."

In Vaud canton, Reuters watched veterinarian Jean-Marie Surer dehorn three calves, anaesthetising each one before the procedure that causes smoke and a burning odour.

"Using a very hot iron for seven seconds, I burned the skin and blood vessels which irrigate the horn bud, so it won't grow," Surer said as he applied disinfectant.

"It is painless, they didn't move even an ear."

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Full pens at the mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Factories must pay more for top grades, insists expert
Photo Brian Farrell

Sheep farmers call for urgent clarification as CLP problems mount
Stock photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

'If it's too good to be true, it probably is' - farmers warned of latest online...

Almost half of vets would consider selling their practice - survey

Farmland's soil moisture levels and field size to determine future...
Stock Image: PA

Farmers warned to be vigilant of liver fluke even after dry summer
The top table, from left: Pat Cleary, Jim O'Regan, Simon Cross (all Beet Ireland), Bobby Miller and Clive Carter, both Irish Grain Growers Association at the meeting in the Talbot Hotel, Carlow. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Beet that: €300m plan to revive Ireland's sugar industry