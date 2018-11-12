Controlling shareholder in world’s largest meat processor arrested with ex-Brazil agriculture ministers in probe

Police arrested a controlling shareholder of meatpacker JBS SA and two former Brazilian agriculture ministers on Friday in connection with an investigation into illegal campaign contributions.

Joesley Batista, a member of the family that founded the world’s largest meat processor, was expected to be held only temporarily, his lawyer André Callegari said. He declined to elaborate on the arrest order or the investigation.

Antonio Andrade and Neri Geller, who served consecutively as agriculture ministers under former President Dilma Rousseff, were also arrested, according to a list of arrest warrants seen by Reuters and confirmed by a federal court official.

Geller, who was recently elected to Congress, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Andrade, the current deputy governor of Minas Gerais state, could not be reached for comment and his press office did not immediately respond to a request.

Earlier in the day, the federal police and tax authorities said they were investigating allegations that a large meatpacking firm, which they did not identify, had provided illegal campaign funding to lawmakers and officials at the agriculture ministry.

Police were serving multiple arrest and search warrants related to the investigation in five states and Brasília, according to the federal police and the federal revenue service, which are jointly conducting the probe.

Batista’s arrest is the latest blow to JBS’s controlling family, which last year signed plea bargain agreements with prosecutors admitting to bribing scores of politicians to advance their business interests.

“Joesley Batista has been strictly abiding with the terms of his agreement to cooperate with authorities,” Callegari said. Batista has testified multiple times and provided evidence to authorities, he said.