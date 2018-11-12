Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 12 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Controlling shareholder in world’s largest meat processor arrested with ex-Brazil agriculture ministers in probe

Brazil's billionaire businessman Joesley Batista is pictured at the Brasilia international airport, after giving testimony in Brasilia, Brazil, September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo/File Photo
Brazil's billionaire businessman Joesley Batista is pictured at the Brasilia international airport, after giving testimony in Brasilia, Brazil, September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo/File Photo

Pedro Fonseca and Ana Mano

Police arrested a controlling shareholder of meatpacker JBS SA and two former Brazilian agriculture ministers on Friday in connection with an investigation into illegal campaign contributions.

Joesley Batista, a member of the family that founded the world’s largest meat processor, was expected to be held only temporarily, his lawyer André Callegari said. He declined to elaborate on the arrest order or the investigation.

Antonio Andrade and Neri Geller, who served consecutively as agriculture ministers under former President Dilma Rousseff, were also arrested, according to a list of arrest warrants seen by Reuters and confirmed by a federal court official.

Geller, who was recently elected to Congress, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Andrade, the current deputy governor of Minas Gerais state, could not be reached for comment and his press office did not immediately respond to a request.

Earlier in the day, the federal police and tax authorities said they were investigating allegations that a large meatpacking firm, which they did not identify, had provided illegal campaign funding to lawmakers and officials at the agriculture ministry.

Police were serving multiple arrest and search warrants related to the investigation in five states and Brasília, according to the federal police and the federal revenue service, which are jointly conducting the probe.

Batista’s arrest is the latest blow to JBS’s controlling family, which last year signed plea bargain agreements with prosecutors admitting to bribing scores of politicians to advance their business interests.

“Joesley Batista has been strictly abiding with the terms of his agreement to cooperate with authorities,” Callegari said. Batista has testified multiple times and provided evidence to authorities, he said.

Also Read

Ricardo Saud, a lawyer for J&F Investimentos, which controls JBS, was also arrested by police for questioning.

Batista and Saud were arrested in September on charges of concealing information related to their plea agreements with federal prosecutors. They were both released in March.

J&F said in a statement that it found Friday’s arrests very strange because the executives had cooperated with prosecutors to the point where their information made it possible to open the investigation.

Saud’s detention was “perplexing” because he was always open to help authorities even with documents and audio recordings used as evidence, the statement added.

Two large retailers based in the state of Minas Gerais were also involved in the case, which authorities say relates to events in 2014 and 2015. They did not name the retailers.

The tax authority said 22 million reais ($5.85 million) in bribes may have been paid to politicians and officials.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Minister for Finance blames EU rules for €70k cap on agri-tax benefits
Stock Image

Family feud threat to Fairer Deal for farms, businesses
Stock image

Q&A: Key changes to scheme for family businesses and farms now facing...
Operation Thor was launched by gardai to combat rural crime. Stock picture

IFA highlights issue of aggressive trespassers travelling over farmland with...
Stock photo

More rainfall expected - but at least there's some good weather...
Stock image..

'Often farmers overlook the most important element to good farming -...
Top cuts: Barry Kerrigan with four different types of steaks at his award-winning Kerrigan’s Craft Butchers in Malahide, Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

'Households across Ireland are disregarding the the golden rules of...