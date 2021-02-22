Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

China steps up focus on food security in major policy document

The document, published by the State Council, China&rsquo;s cabinet, noted that Communist party committees will also shoulder responsibility for food security, in addition to local government. Expand

Close

The document, published by the State Council, China&rsquo;s cabinet, noted that Communist party committees will also shoulder responsibility for food security, in addition to local government.

The document, published by the State Council, China’s cabinet, noted that Communist party committees will also shoulder responsibility for food security, in addition to local government.

The document, published by the State Council, China’s cabinet, noted that Communist party committees will also shoulder responsibility for food security, in addition to local government.

China will put greater pressure on its regions to boost grain yields and step up support for its domestic seed industry as it strengthens its focus on food security after the COVID-19 pandemic, a major policy document issued over the weekend shows.

The annual rural policy blueprint, known as the “No. 1 document”, placed greater emphasis on food security than in prior years, calling for all provinces to improve grain yields during the 2021-2025 period.

Beijing, which has long prioritised food security for its population of 1.4 billion, has strengthened its focus on the issue since the pandemic hit major food exporting nations last year and raised concerns about stability of food supplies.

Most Watched

Privacy