China reports new African swine fever outbreak
China’s southwestern region of Guangxi has confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said over the weekend.
The new outbreak has killed 1 pig and infected 42 more on a farm in Guigang city, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website.
It was the second report of an African swine fever outbreak in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in a week.
China has reported 144 outbreaks of the incurable disease since August last year, and culled almost 1.2m pigs.
Reuters
