China reports new African swine fever outbreak

Swine fever has decimated pig herds in far east Asia (PA)
Swine fever has decimated pig herds in far east Asia (PA)

China’s southwestern region of Guangxi has confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever, the agriculture ministry said over the weekend.

The new outbreak has killed 1 pig and infected 42 more on a farm in Guigang city, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website.

It was the second report of an African swine fever outbreak in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in a week.

China has reported 144 outbreaks of the incurable disease since August last year, and culled almost 1.2m pigs.

Reuters


