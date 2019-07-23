China June pork imports surge 62.8% from a year earlier

Pigs are seen at a backyard farm on the outskirts of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hallie Gu/File Photo
Pigs are seen at a backyard farm on the outskirts of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hallie Gu/File Photo

Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh

China’s pork imports in June surged from the previous year, customs data showed on Tuesday, as the world’s top consumer of the meat stocked up on supplies after African swine fever has decimated domestic pig herds.

China brought in 160,467 tonnes of pork in June, up 62.8% from the same month last year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. This was down 14% from 187,459 tonnes imported in May.

The increase comes as the deadly African swine fever disease spreads across the world’s top pig herd, slashing output and pushing prices of the country’s favorite meat up.

China’s pork imports for the first six months of the year came in at 818,703 tonnes, up 26.3% from a year earlier.

China’s wholesale pork prices rose rapidly in the first-half of March, triggering large purchases of meat from overseas markets, including the United States. They have been rising rapidly again in recent weeks, with China’s average wholesale pork prices rising 36.4% from a year earlier to 23.76 yuan ($3.45) per kg as of July 19.

Retail pork prices have also increased in recent weeks but at a slower pace than whole sale prices, with prices up 34.6% from a year earlier at 27.29 yuan per kg as of July 10.

Meanwhile, China’s first-half pork output fell less-than-expected, declining 5.5% to 24.7 million tonnes of pork, as it tackled the devastating disease.

China’s agriculture ministry is investigating local veterinary authorities in 10 provinces as it tries to slow the ongoing spread of the deadly African swine fever virus.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

African swine fever kills almost all pigs it infects but does not harm people. There is no vaccine or cure.

But many outbreaks go unreported, farmers have told Reuters, with local officials in some provinces unwilling to verify or report the disease.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Stakeholder to many of the proposals was mixed, the document states.

TB forum: more must be done to eradicate TB by 2030
Photo: Getty Images

Bayer welcomes judge's call for reduced damages in $2 billion...
The Irish Pig Society has said its members won't take pigs to shows this summer.

No show for pigs amid Swife Fever threat
Gearoid Hurley, from Bandon, Co. Cork pictured leaving the Four Courts yesterday(Thurs) during his High Court action for damages.Pic: Collins Courts

Farmer seeks €1.65m over combine harvester accident
Stock photo

Landowner convicted for removing gravel from the Blackwater river
Gearoid Hurley, from Bandon, Co. Cork pictured leaving the Four Courts yesterday(Thurs) during his High Court action for damages.Pic: Collins Courts

Farm worker sues employer after hand sucked into combine
Figures have revealed that wight people died in agriculture fatalities in 2018 (PA)

Deaths in Northern Ireland farming sector increased to eight last year


Top Stories

Phil Hogan, the EU’s agriculture commissioner. Photo: Steve Humphreys

CAP reform facing delays over budget and Brexit - EU officials
The Ornua office on Dublin’s Mount Street. Photo: Damien Eagers

Ornua overhaul plan in hands of smaller co-ops
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly: 'The debate about Ornua's future is long overdue and good...
Dead leaves hang on an infected Ash tree

Ash Dieback disease will cost landowners €800m
Stock image

EU wheat prices fall as harvest gathers pace
Arnaud Caron, a French farmer drives an old Mc Cormick F8-413 combine, next to modern Claas 660 Lexion combine, as he harvests his last field of wheat, in Vauvillers, northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

France asks EU for early farm aid to help drought-hit farmers
Majella McCafferty

'There is no such thing as the perfect pasture'