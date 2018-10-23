China confirms two new African swine fever cases in central province

China’s agriculture ministry has confirmed that two new cases of African swine fever have been found in the central province of Hunan.

The confirmation of the cases, in the cities of Yiyang and Changde, could stoke worries over pork supplies a day after two other fresh cases were reported in the southwestern province of Yunnan.

The ministry said 546 hogs in a pig farm in Yiyang and 268 hogs in Changde were culled after infections were found.

Two new cases reported in the southwestern province of Yunnan on Sunday came as China enters its peak pig production period ahead of the country’s most important festival, the New Year holiday, which will be held in early February 2019.

“The thing that we worried about the most has now happened,” said Feng Yonghui, chief analyst at industry portal Soozhu.com, referring to the spread of disease from northeast to southwest.

China has reported more than 40 outbreaks of the highly contagious disease in 11 provinces and municipalities, culling an estimated 200,000 pigs. All outbreaks had been in the north and eastern provinces until the first case in Yunnan.

The latest outbreaks, first reported by the official CCTV, were on two small farms in Zhaotong, a city in the northeast of Yunnan. On Monday, another outbreak was reported in eastern Zhejiang province.

Zhaotong is located almost 3,000 km (1,865 miles) from the city of Shenyang in the northeastern province of Liaoning where the first outbreak was reported in early August.