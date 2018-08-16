Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 16 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

China and US to hold next round of trade talks in late August

US President Donald Trump’s “America First” slogan had caused only economic trouble for the country, including US soybean farmers.
US President Donald Trump’s “America First” slogan had caused only economic trouble for the country, including US soybean farmers.

China said it will hold a fresh round of trade talks with the United States in Washington later this month, offering a glimmer of hope for progress in resolving a conflict that has set world markets on edge.

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen will meet with US representatives led by Under Secretary of Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website.

The world’s two largest economies have implemented several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs on each others goods since the start of the year and have threatened further tariffs on exports worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

The announcement of the forthcoming meeting comes after a lull in talks between the two sides, but it is unclear whether it will take place before or after Aug.23, when Washington is due to activate additional tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese goods. Beijing has said it will retaliate in kind.

The last official round of talks was in early June when US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Beijing.

There was no immediate response from the US Treasury to the announcement from Beijing.

The upcoming meeting is lower-level compared with four previous rounds of talks that involved Liu, Ross and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Having made little progress in the previous meetings, the White House said on Aug. 3 that the United States is open to further talks with China on how to resolve the festering trade dispute.

Also Read

China has repeatedly pointed out that US companies and consumers will be hard hit by the trade war, a theme the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily returned to on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump’s “America First” slogan had caused only economic trouble for the country, the paper said, pointing to examples like losses incurred by U.S. soybean farmers amid the trade war.

“What’s fantastical is that US trade policy-makers seem to be totally deaf. The voices of producers, the international community and expert groups have been pouring forth, but they’re turning a deaf ear to them,” it said in a commentary.

The news of the upcoming talks helped Chinese stocks pare losses, with the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI both down 0.4 percent, having fallen as much as 1.9pc and 1.7pc, respectively, in early trading on Thursday.

US futures also gained, as Dow e-minis .1YMc1 rose as much as 0.5pc on the news, though they later trimmed some of those gains.

The offshore Chinese yuan CNH=D3 rose briefly against the dollar, strengthening to a high of 6.9165 before wilting.

Easing trade tensions helped lift Chinese copper futures SCFcv1 off 14-month lows, while prices of Chinese farm goods fell amid hopes that supplies of U.S. soybeans, used to make cooking oil and animal feed, may resume if disputes are resolved.

The United States and China implemented tariffs on $34 billion of each other’s exports on July 6 and barring some breakthrough another tit-for-tat exchange is likely when Washington imposes additional tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese goods next week.

Separately, China has said it is prepared to put additional tariffs on 5,207 goods imported from the United States with a total value of $60 billion, ranging from liquefied natural gas to some aircraft.

The move was in response to a threat from Washington to increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent.

Reuters

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...


Top Stories

Brendan Gildea on his organic farm in Dunmore in Co. Galway. Photo: David Walsh

'We aim for four cuts of red clover silage each year'
Stock Image

Farmers cancelling holidays to battle the fodder crisis
Anna Truesdale runs a dairy and sheep farm with her father.

FarmIreland Instagram Takeover: Meet the young woman running a dairy and sheep...
Milking parlour.

How dairy farmers can get a 40% grant for the retrofitting of vacuum and milk...
Agriculture accountsfor one-third of Ireland's total GHG emissions

Minister and farming leaders on a climate change collision course
Joe Devine gets a helping hand from his daughter Isobel on their County Leitrim Farm

Europe-wide drought piles pressure on feed supplies
John Kinsella pictured leaving the Four Courts in Dublin yesterday(Wed) Pic: Collins

Farmer gives undertaking to stay away from land he previously owned...