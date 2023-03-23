Farming

China agrees to resume Brazilian beef imports BSE case

The lifting of the trade curb comes ahead of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to China, scheduled to take place from March 26 to 31. Image: Getty Expand

Tatiana Freitas

China will restart beef imports from Brazil, the world's biggest exporter, a month after the trade was halted over a case of mad cow disease.

The Asian nation has agreed to resume purchases of Brazilian beef from March 23. The move will likely boost the shares of meatpackers including JBS SA, Marfrig Global Foods and Minerva SA, which have been hit by the suspension.

