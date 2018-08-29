Canada's dry weather may stem US cattle stampede across border

Parched pastures and crops in Western Canada are driving up cattle-feeding costs, and farmers and analysts expect the changing economics to stem a recent stampede of US cattle being brought over the border.

Canada imported 65,035 head of cattle from the US from January through June, nearly double the pace of a year earlier when imports of U.S. cattle were at their highest level in 16 years, according to Statistics Canada. Most were young cattle to be fattened on feedlots.

But dry Canadian conditions that have curtailed hay supplies are making it cheaper to fatten cattle in the United States. A drop-off in the supply of Canadian cattle would amplify concerns for feedlots and packers in Canada, where the country’s herd has declined steadily.

Canadian government data on cattle imports lags about two months, so a reduction in U.S. supplies may not be publicly reported until well into autumn.

Rainfall in the past two months has fallen well below normal on the Canadian Prairies, with southern Alberta collecting less than 40 percent of average amounts, according to the federal agriculture department.

With limited supplies of feed grains in Western Canada, and a big U.S. corn crop on the way, it will soon make more sense to fatten cattle in the United States, said Rick Paskal, president of Van Raay Paskal Farms in southern Alberta.

Cattle are pictured on the Bell L ranch near Airdrie, Alberta, Canada. Picture: REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo

“There’s an old farmer’s tale, that you don’t haul the feed to the cattle, you haul the cattle to the feed. It’s going to be tough to hold these cattle in Canada.”

Charlie Christie, who runs a 400-cow ranch and feedlot near Trochu, Alberta, said he expects dry conditions to curb numbers of US cattle being moved to Canada and also cause more Canadian calves to be sent to the US.