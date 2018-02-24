'Can I speak to your husband' - First ever woman to run National Farmers' Union tells how she overcame sexism in the farmyard

The first ever female leader of the National Farmers’ Union has told how she has had to overcome sexism in the farmyard by reminding people coming to her farm that she is “the boss”.

