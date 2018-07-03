Large crowds and a record turnout of livestock formed the backdrop to Newry Agricultural Show's 150th anniversary.

Bumper year for cattle and sheep as Newry Show marks 150th anniversary

Adding to the tremendous weekend atmosphere were the fantastic weather and the holiday mood, which permeated the show grounds throughout the day.

"Cattle and sheep entries were up by one-third this year," said show secretary Brian Lockhart.

"This confirms that Newry Show has a strong future, as well as a very prestigious history."

Lockhart said the show had an important role in highlighting the agri-food sector in the South Down area.

"We are helping to communicate a strong message regarding the provenance of the food produced throughout our catchment area and the exemplary standards achieved by local farmers," he explained.

"We want to build on this for the future.

"Brexit will throw up a host of opportunities and challenges for the farming and food industries. Continuing growth will be an ongoing priority for both sectors."