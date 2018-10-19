Farm Ireland
Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak on two farms

Bird flu has broken out on a duck farm and a poultry farm in southern Bulgaria, the country’s food safety agency said on Thursday.

All ducks and chickens at the farms in the village of Voivodovo will be culled, the agency said, without identifying the strain of the virus.

It also banned the trade and movement of domestic, wild and other birds and eggs within a 10-km (six-mile) radius of the farms.

“At this stage, there are no people affected and there is no danger to consumers,” the agency said in a statement.

Bulgaria reported a bird flu outbreak in the southern district of Plovdiv earlier this month.

It comes as China registered a new case of H5N6 avian bird flu on a poultry farm in southern Hunan province earlier this month.

Local authorities culled 1,029 birds following the outbreak, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website.

The outbreak infected almost all the 519 birds in the poultry farm in Fenghuang county, Hunan, and killed 385 of them, according to the statement.

