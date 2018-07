Brexit ‘a real opportunity’ for agricultural sector, May tells farmers

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has told farmers at the Royal Welsh Show that Brexit offers agriculture a “real opportunity for the future”.

Mrs May was meeting key industry stakeholders at Europe’s largest summertime agricultural show, setting out the Government’s plans for a post-Brexit farming policy.

Talking to farmers, land owners and estate managers she said the UK’s withdrawal from the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is a chance to develop policy “right for the United Kingdom”.The showcase, which attracts 250,000 visitors a year with 7,000 livestock on show, is held annually in Llanelwedd, Powys.

During her pre-meeting tour on Thursday, she was invited to hang the Best in Harness rosette on shire horse Mr Tumble, shown by Barrie Yeates, remarking that the seven-year-old giant looked “too big to tumble”.

The Prime Minister leaned in close, patting the horse’s neck, and said: “You’re a winner. You are a winner.”

After being shown sheep-shearing, a prize bull, and a foal named Fairywood Thumbelina, Mrs May met farmers to discuss Brexit.

Addressing the meeting, she said: “It seems to me that what we have when we come out of the Common Agricultural Policy is an opportunity to determine what is going to be right for the United Kingdom, rather than being part of policy developed for a number of countries within the EU.

“So that gives us a real opportunity, I think, for the future and to be able to set this industry on a really bright prospect for the future.