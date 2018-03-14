Brazil tells meat importers its food safety standards improved -minister

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Latin America World Economic Forum in São Paulo, Maggi said it was possible some meatpacking plants could be banned by importing countries due to new investigations of companies accused of evading safety checks and bribing inspectors to conceal problems.

Last week, Maggi’s ministry pre-emptively suspended meat exports by plants in the towns of Rio Verde and Mineiros, in Goias state, and Carambeí, in Paraná state.

All belong to food processor BRF SA, which was the main target of the third phase of the so-called Weak Flesh investigation.