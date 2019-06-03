Brazil reports case of BSE: ministry

REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Roberto Samora

The Brazilian government reported on Friday a case of atypical mad cow disease in an animal in Mato Grosso state, according to a statement from the country’s Agriculture Ministry.

The ministry said the case of mad cow disease, or bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), was detected in a 17-year-old cow. It said it collected the necessary material for tests and incinerated all other parts of the cow.

“No part of the animal entered the food chain, there are no risks for the population,” the statement said.

The case was considered “atypical” as the animal contracted the BSE protein spontaneously, rather than through the feed supply. Classical cases of mad cow are caused when cattle are fed brain or spinal tissue of other ruminants, which is now forbidden in nearly all beef producing countries including Brazil.

In 2012 in Brazil tests showed that a cow that had died two years earlier in Parana state had developed the protein that causes mad cow disease, though the animal never developed the disease and died of natural causes.

The World Organisation for Animal Health maintained Brazil’s status as a country with an insignificant risk of BSE at that time, after it confirmed the atypical Parana case.

Even so, several countries including South Korea, China and Egypt banned some or all beef imports from Brazil, the world’s top exporter. That trade was later reopened.

Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry said it had informed all importers on Friday about the case, as well as the World Organisation for Animal Health.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Reuters





More in News

(Inset) Michael Scott has been charged with the murder of Chrissie Treacy, who was found dead at her farm in Portumna

Man charged with murder of woman (75) said her death was a 'genuine...
Stock photo

Farmer tells money laundering trial how loan he sought never came through
Cattle eating silage on Hook Head during the drought in summer 2018

Farmers hit by 'historic' income drop due to 2018's bad weather
Stock photo

Farmer tells money laundering trial "easier get through to Donald Trump”...
Stock picture

Gardai raid farm in Co Donegal and uncover animal carcasses
John McNamara (far right), Teagasc Health & Safety Specialist discusses ATV with farmers at a recent Teagasc and HSA farm safety event in Clonakilty. Photo O’Gorman Photography

FF Farm Safety Agency Bill progresses in Seanad
Challenge: Phil Hogan could go in interests of gender balance. Picture: Mary Browne

Gender threat to Hogan's EU job but McGuinness in line for key role


Top Stories

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Lump sum payments to encourage transfer of land to young farmers - Hogan
The Curlew may go extinct as a breeding species in Ireland within 5-10 years.

Populations of iconic curlew once hundreds of thousands strong ‘to vanish within...
Vet Eamon O'Connell.

Mineral deficiency can be a hidden killer in dairy herds
A milk price of 31c/l will be required to sustain large scale dairy expansion

Facts and figures: What it costs to expand from 80 to 160 cows
Keem Bay, Achill Island. Photo: Fáilte Ireland

Whole flock recording improving ram quality
Patrick McClean, Roughan, Newtowncunningham, Lifford, Co Donegal (centre) with double prizewinners, Roughan One and Roughan Once sold for €9,400 at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Bull Show and Sale at Tullamore on Saturday and handlers, Kieran McLough

Donegal double as 'love' pays dividends for Pat
Fonterra responsible for 30% of the world's dairy exports with revenue exceeding NZ$20 billion, is New Zealand's largest company.

Global leader in dairy suffers from struggling Chinese expansion plan