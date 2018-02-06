Brazil court overturns injunction against live cattle exports

Brazil’s government has won a court decision allowing the export of live cattle, overturning an injunction obtained by an animal rights group, the Agriculture Ministry said on Monday.

“Victory for Brazilian farming. Exports freed,” Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said in a statement announcing that a Sao Paulo appeals court had allowed the export of any shipment of live cattle in the country’s ports.

The court found that all the government’s export permits fully complied with the laws, Maggi said. The injunction to halt the export of live animals was granted by a lower court in Sao Paulo on Friday on behalf of an animal rights group known as Fórum Nacional de Proteção e Defesa Animal, which argued that long-distance shipping amounted to animal cruelty.

On Sunday, a federal court temporarily lifted the injunction for a shipment of around 25,000 cattle from the port of Santos. The ministry said in a statement earlier on Monday that Brazil’s norms for exporting live animals complied with rules set by the World Organization for Animal Health.