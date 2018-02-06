Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 6 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Brazil court overturns injunction against live cattle exports

Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into the NADA vessel in the port of Santos, Brazil, December 2, 2017. Picture taken December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into the NADA vessel in the port of Santos, Brazil, December 2, 2017. Picture taken December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

José Roberto Gomes and Ana Mano

 Brazil’s government has won a court decision allowing the export of live cattle, overturning an injunction obtained by an animal rights group, the Agriculture Ministry said on Monday.

“Victory for Brazilian farming. Exports freed,” Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said in a statement announcing that a Sao Paulo appeals court had allowed the export of any shipment of live cattle in the country’s ports.

The court found that all the government’s export permits fully complied with the laws, Maggi said.

The injunction to halt the export of live animals was granted by a lower court in Sao Paulo on Friday on behalf of an animal rights group known as Fórum Nacional de Proteção e Defesa Animal, which argued that long-distance shipping amounted to animal cruelty.

On Sunday, a federal court temporarily lifted the injunction for a shipment of around 25,000 cattle from the port of Santos.

The ministry said in a statement earlier on Monday that Brazil’s norms for exporting live animals complied with rules set by the World Organization for Animal Health.

Total meat exports from Brazil are worth some $14 billion annually, according to government data. Live cattle exports had grown to be worth more than $1.5 billion, the ministry said in its statement, without giving a time frame for that figure.

Sunday’s shipment had left port and was headed to Turkey, according to a spokesman for Minerva SA, the Brazilian meatpacker that sold the animals to an unnamed client in that country. The journey generally takes 16 days.

Also Read

Originally, 27,000 head of cattle were supposed to be shipped on Feb. 1, but the delay led to some being left behind, the spokesman said.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Reuters

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

(stock photo)

Rural Ireland feeling burden of wait for Leader review
The weather has also added to pressures on farmers with parts of the country under. water(Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Gardai investigate theft of bales as fodder crisis deepens
The gates that Gardai are trying to find the owner of.

Gardai seek help locating owner of gates
Fodder donated from Durrow, Co Laois to farmers in Co Clare struggling with fodder shortages.

'It's amazing how generous people are when they realise you are in trouble'
Stock Image.

Farmer in court over Effin cow dung
Stock picture

School pays tribute to teenager who died in tragic farming accident
Stock photo

Farmer faces 193 animal welfare charges


Top Stories

Veterinary Ireland has been looking at the issue of medicine access for some time.

Packaging issues could give rise to veterinary medicine shortages after...
Peter and Paula Hynes on the family farm in Aherla, Co Cork. Photo: Claire Keogh

Farmer subjected to 'frightening' online abuse by vegan campaigners
Farmers pictured at Tullow Mart Show and Sale. Photo Roger Jones.

'Farmers cannot be “green” if they are in the “red” all the time' - Farmers...
Siobhan Talbot, the group managing director of Glanbia

'Boring' Canadians continue to buy shares in Glanbia
Calls have been made for a full review of the Department’s inspection process.

GLAS complaints the big issue for IFA service unit
Live exports leave Greenore Port. Picture: Thos Caffrey / Newsfile

New live export ship expected to pass inspection and continue exports
Snow on the N15 in Donegal in January

Commuters on alert as Met Éireann issue second snow-ice warning in 24...