Boris Johnson trims a sheep during visit to winter fair

The Prime Minister toured an agricultural show in the marginal Brecon and Radnorshire consituency.

Harriet Line

Boris Johnson has trimmed a sheep and served beef and lamb baps as he got stuck into country life at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair.

The Prime Minister took a pair of scissors to the North Country Cheviot as he toured the agricultural show in the marginal Brecon and Radnorshire constituency.

The seat was won by the Liberal Democrats’ Jane Dodds earlier this year at a by-election triggered by a recall petition after Tory Chris Davies was convicted of faking expenses claims.

Mr Johnson toured the fair with the Conservative candidate Fay Jones, and served several beef and lamb baps at a food stall – donning an apron as he asked customers: “Can I interest you in a lamb bap?”

He then inspected some prize cattle in the bull ring – but one black bull became agitated as the PM toured the arena and had to be walked away.

It was rumoured that Mr Johnson would trim a sheep named Corbyn, but he instead trimmed one whose name could not be ascertained.

The Prime Minister, who posed with a tractor and was given a food hamper as he left, will launch his party’s Welsh manifesto later on Monday.

PA Media


