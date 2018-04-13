Boost for US farmers as Trump says he may allow ethanol gasoline sales all year

FarmIreland.ie

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration may allow the sale of gasoline containing 15pc ethanol year-round, which could help farmers by firing up corn demand but faces opposition from Big Oil.

