Bill Gates: ‘My investment group chose to buy up land, it is not connected to the climate but the agriculture sector is important’

Barn in wheat fields near Washington, USA. (Photo by: Bernard Friel/Getty Images). Expand
Indigenous American Nick Estes, of the Lower Brule Sioux Expand

Indigenous American Nick Estes, of the Lower Brule Sioux

Harry de Quetteville and Olivia Rudgard

So just how much land do Bill Gates and his former wife Melinda own? It amounts to 269,000 acres of land across 19 states, including 69,071 acres in Louisiana and 47,927 acres in Arkansas.

The land holdings are worth more than $690m (€611m), a fraction of his estimated $128.1bn (€113.4bn) net worth.

