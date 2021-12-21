Bill Gates: ‘My investment group chose to buy up land, it is not connected to the climate but the agriculture sector is important’

So just how much land do Bill Gates and his former wife Melinda own? It amounts to 269,000 acres of land across 19 states, including 69,071 acres in Louisiana and 47,927 acres in Arkansas.

The land holdings are worth more than $690m (€611m), a fraction of his estimated $128.1bn (€113.4bn) net worth.

It’s equivalent to more than 1,000 square kilometres, or more than 400 square miles. The US’s agricultural land covers 896 million acres in total.

The land is owned through a private investment company, Cascade Investment, which also owns shares in artificial meat company Beyond Meat and tractor company John Deere.

Why?

Mr Gates is not alone in buying up large amounts of agricultural land. Investment from wealthy private individuals and funds surged after the financial crisis, driven by the belief that land is going to be a lucrative asset class.

He is part of a wider trend towards investment in farmland by owners attracted by growing demand and productivity gains because of new technology.

Experts say the potential financial benefits of restoring degraded land and encouraging biodiversity are tempting investors, as governments consider carbon taxes and financial rewards for boosting nature and tackling climate change.

Some investment funds also have to meet targets around carbon neutrality and other climate goals, and are buying land in an attempt to achieve this.

In his first public comment on the topic last month he said the move was not connected to his work on climate change, but provided a clue as to why the land is considered a good investment.

“My investment group chose to do this. It is not connected to climate.

“The agriculture sector is important. With more productive seeds we can avoid deforestation and help Africa deal with the climate difficulty they already face.

“It is unclear how cheap biofuels can be but if they are cheap it can solve the aviation and truck emissions,” he said in a public discussion on social media platform Reddit.

He has a particular interest in agriculture and food, having been outspoken about the need to invest in technology to overcome food shortages and tackle climate change, and has argued that high-income countries should switch entirely to synthetic beef.

His charitable foundation, which is not linked to the investment fund, has also funded research into technology designed to improve farming productivity.

Why is it controversial?

Critics of Mr Gates argue that he holds too much power over food and agriculture, and is interested in enriching himself rather than helping the planet.

There are concerns that the purchase of land by corporations and billionaires accelerate the industrialisation of agriculture, depriving smallholders and family farmers of the chance to make a living from land that they may have longstanding connections to.

Expand Close Indigenous American Nick Estes, of the Lower Brule Sioux / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Indigenous American Nick Estes, of the Lower Brule Sioux

In a piece for The Guardian, academic and indigenous American Nick Estes, of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe, argued that it is “monopolistic” and deprives ordinary people of access to land.

“The land we all live on should not be the sole property of a few. The extensive tax avoidance by these titans of industry will always far exceed their supposed charitable donations to the

public.

“The ‘billionaire knows best’ mentality detracts from the deep-seated realities of colonialism and white supremacy, and it ignores those who actually know best how to use and live with the land,” he wrote.

© Telegraph