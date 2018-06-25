Australian farm finance lenders hit with claims of misconduct

Halfway through a year of scheduled hearings, the inquiry into financial sector misconduct has led to damaging revelations of careless and at times fraudulent lending practices, wiping out tens of billions of dollars from Australian bank valuations, spurring major asset sales and leading to executive departures.

The so-called Royal Commission’s latest round of hearings is focusing on declining access to banking services for the 6.9 million Australians in rural areas, the inflexibility of lenders toward farm-specific challenges like weather, trade disputes, and lack of customized regulations for the sector.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) may need to take a more hands-on role in farm finance as some rural lenders, such as the non-bank ones, are not covered by existing complaints-handling systems, the regulator’s head of assessment and intelligence, Warren Day, told the inquiry.