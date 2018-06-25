Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 25 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Australian farm finance lenders hit with claims of misconduct

The inquiry into financial sector misconduct has led to damaging revelations of careless and at times fraudulent lending practices,Pic: Getty Images
The inquiry into financial sector misconduct has led to damaging revelations of careless and at times fraudulent lending practices,Pic: Getty Images

The Australian corporate watchdog may need to play a bigger role in regulating agricultural finance given the absence of redress options for borrowers, a powerful public inquiry heard on Monday as it turned its focus to the country’s $50 billion farm sector.

Halfway through a year of scheduled hearings, the inquiry into financial sector misconduct has led to damaging revelations of careless and at times fraudulent lending practices, wiping out tens of billions of dollars from Australian bank valuations, spurring major asset sales and leading to executive departures.

The so-called Royal Commission’s latest round of hearings is focusing on declining access to banking services for the 6.9 million Australians in rural areas, the inflexibility of lenders toward farm-specific challenges like weather, trade disputes, and lack of customized regulations for the sector.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) may need to take a more hands-on role in farm finance as some rural lenders, such as the non-bank ones, are not covered by existing complaints-handling systems, the regulator’s head of assessment and intelligence, Warren Day, told the inquiry.

“There’s certainly an argument for that,” he said, referring to the prospect of greater ASIC involvement in rural lending.

Farm borrowers benefit from more flexible terms governing non-bank loans but for non-bank lenders “responsible lending (rules) aren’t there so there’s an argument that those are required”, he added.

For bank-originating farm debt, ASIC was concerned lenders changed without warning or explanation loan contract terms for farm businesses that were late with payments or in default.

“The common complaint to us is the borrower can’t get a reconcilable statement about how the bank has constructed the default or penalty rate to begin with,” he said.

Also Read

“It’s still surprising to us ... that a bank, that is in the business of providing statements of account, seems to have problems providing a reconcilable statement about what is owed.”

The lawyer leading the inquiry hearings, Rowena Orr, said she will call witnesses to testify about how the country’s biggest lender, Commonwealth lender Australia, and third-biggest lender, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, treated rural customers they acquired after major M&A deals in the years after the 2008 financial crisis.

The hearing continues on Monday.

Reuters

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...

Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of...


Top Stories

Kerry cattle. Picture: The Kerry Cattle Society

Rare Kerry cattle under threat from dog foul bags
It is important for all employers to be aware that the costs of an employee are not just financial.

Advice: It's better to be safe than sorry with casual workers
A host of wildflowers, including cowslips, bluebells and goldilocks, cluster at the base of a lime tree on the avenue of St. Michael & All Angels' Church, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois.

Opinion: We underestimate how lovely Ireland is - there are gems on...
The farm in Douglas

The audience was paralysed...afraid to move a muscle in case it cost them...
The 97ac holding is located at Adamstown near Trim and is guided at €10,000 per acre

Meath tillage farm guided at a cool million
WR Shaw Ltd are the best-known hirer of New Holland tractors, with a fleet of over 70 models available

Calling in the cavalry - Hiring out kit is now a viable option when resources are...
The 136ac grass holding is described as a ‘fine fattening farm’ — it is located near Mohill and has a guide price of €6,500 per acre

'Fine fattening farm’ of 136ac on the market in Leitrim guided at just...