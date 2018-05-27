The United States has called at a meeting in Geneva for a “reset” of agricultural trade negotiations, rejecting calls from other states to push on with long-drawn-out talks on reform, a trade official said.

As WTO mulls restart of farm talks, US calls for a 'reset'

Traditional subsidisers such as the United States, Japan and the European Union have long resisted pressure to wean their farmers off handouts, while the United States has accused both China and India of paying far greater subsidies than allowed.

Farm talks reached a dead end last December when World Trade Organization (WTO) ministers met for their two-yearly conference in Buenos Aires but failed to achieve anything. Five months on, negotiators met again at the WTO’s agriculture committee this week but there were still wide divisions, according to a trade official who attended.

Agricultural exporters such as Australia and Brazil called for a “restart” of negotiations, with a plan to agree a “concrete step forward” at the next ministerial meeting in 2019 and “comprehensive action” at the 2021 gathering. They warned in a statement last week that by 2030, nine big WTO members would be entitled to a combined $1 trillion in trade-distorting farm subsidies, creating risks for trade and food security.