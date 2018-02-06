Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 6 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Armed police called out to cuddly toy - farmer thought live tiger was in cow shed

A worried farmer called Police Scotland after spotting what he thought was a live tiger in his cow shed

Armed police responded to a call of a tiger at a farm in Aberdeenshire (Jane Barlow/PA)
Armed police responded to a call of a tiger at a farm in Aberdeenshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

By Paul Ward, Press Association Scotland

Armed police were sent to an Aberdeenshire farm after reports a tiger was on the loose, only to find it was a cuddly toy.

The farmer called Police Scotland to his land near Peterhead after spotting what he thought was a real tiger in his cow shed on Saturday night.

Officers checked with local wildlife parks and sent a number of units, including an armed response team, to the farm.

It was eventually found that the tiger was, in fact, a large cuddly toy, and Police Scotland described it as a “false call made with genuine good intent”.

The force said officers had a “roaring shift on Saturday night”.

Thought you might like to share this call from Saturday night. Police call to attend a farm in the North East of…

Posted by UK Cop Humour on Monday, February 5, 2018

Peterhead Inspector George Cordiner said: “We received a call from an extremely concerned member of the public late on Saturday evening with regards to a wild animal being loose in the grounds of a farm in the Hatton area.

“Unusual as the call may have seemed, any call reporting a potential danger to the public has to be taken seriously and efforts were made to verify the sighting as soon as possible, including starting to make contact with the nearest wildlife park to make sure they did not have an escapee.

“As is standard practice when we are made aware of a potential threat to the public the use of firearms officers was considered as a contingency.

Also Read

“In this case, they attended the area in support of the local community officers but they were not deployed nor required.

“Our ultimate aim is to protect the public and keep our officers safe when faced with uncertain situations.

“Until you know exactly what you are dealing with, every option has to be considered.

“The incident was stood down within 45 minutes once officers attended and established there was no threat to the public.

“We appreciate that it was a false call made with genuine good intent.”


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Press Association

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

(stock photo)

Rural Ireland feeling burden of wait for Leader review
The weather has also added to pressures on farmers with parts of the country under. water(Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Gardai investigate theft of bales as fodder crisis deepens
The gates that Gardai are trying to find the owner of.

Gardai seek help locating owner of gates
Fodder donated from Durrow, Co Laois to farmers in Co Clare struggling with fodder shortages.

'It's amazing how generous people are when they realise you are in trouble'
Stock Image.

Farmer in court over Effin cow dung
Stock picture

School pays tribute to teenager who died in tragic farming accident
Stock photo

Farmer faces 193 animal welfare charges


Top Stories

Veterinary Ireland has been looking at the issue of medicine access for some time.

Packaging issues could give rise to veterinary medicine shortages after...
Peter and Paula Hynes on the family farm in Aherla, Co Cork. Photo: Claire Keogh

Farmer subjected to 'frightening' online abuse by vegan campaigners
Farmers pictured at Tullow Mart Show and Sale. Photo Roger Jones.

'Farmers cannot be “green” if they are in the “red” all the time' - Farmers...
Siobhan Talbot, the group managing director of Glanbia

'Boring' Canadians continue to buy shares in Glanbia
Calls have been made for a full review of the Department’s inspection process.

GLAS complaints the big issue for IFA service unit
Live exports leave Greenore Port. Picture: Thos Caffrey / Newsfile

New live export ship expected to pass inspection and continue exports
Snow on the N15 in Donegal in January

Commuters on alert as Met Éireann issue second snow-ice warning in 24...