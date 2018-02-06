Armed police were sent to an Aberdeenshire farm after reports a tiger was on the loose, only to find it was a cuddly toy.

Armed police were sent to an Aberdeenshire farm after reports a tiger was on the loose, only to find it was a cuddly toy.

Armed police called out to cuddly toy - farmer thought live tiger was in cow shed

The farmer called Police Scotland to his land near Peterhead after spotting what he thought was a real tiger in his cow shed on Saturday night.

Officers checked with local wildlife parks and sent a number of units, including an armed response team, to the farm. It was eventually found that the tiger was, in fact, a large cuddly toy, and Police Scotland described it as a “false call made with genuine good intent”.

The force said officers had a “roaring shift on Saturday night”. Thought you might like to share this call from Saturday night. Police call to attend a farm in the North East of… Posted by UK Cop Humour on Monday, February 5, 2018 Peterhead Inspector George Cordiner said: “We received a call from an extremely concerned member of the public late on Saturday evening with regards to a wild animal being loose in the grounds of a farm in the Hatton area.