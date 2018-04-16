Argentina's herd to decline by as much as 1 million head of cattle due to drought

FarmIreland.ie

Argentina’s herd will shrink by up to 1 million head of cattle next year as ranchers facing scorched pastures after the worst drought in decades decide to slaughter females rather than grow their herds, analysts said.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/news/world-news/argentinas-herd-to-decline-by-as-much-as-1-million-head-of-cattle-due-to-drought-36810842.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36810821.ece/6b4f3/AUTOCROP/h342/2018-04-10T063254Z_2004942194_RC12DFB6C9D0_RTRMADP_3_ARGENTINA-DROUGHT-CATTLE.JPG