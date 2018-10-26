Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 26 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Animal welfare a growing concern in for German consumers 

Cows grazing in Bavaria, Germany.
Cows grazing in Bavaria, Germany.
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Some 45pc of the dairy cows in Bavaria, in south east Germany, are tethered all year round, a situation German consumers is looking to ban.

Primarily driven by the consumer, the Bavarian state hopes to ban this practise ‘in the near future’ according to Claudia Dummer, representing the Bavarian Government in Germany.

She said that the consumer is demanding better animal welfare standards and better produce. However, she said that this will be delayed because of the costs to the farmer.

“We estimate this will cost €2,000 per animal, depending on the set-up. This will also be grant aided up to 25pc of the cost,” said Claudia.

Bavaria is home to 54 dairy processors, almost 27,000 dairy farms and 1.17m cows, producing 8.26m tonnes of milk – Europe’s most important dairy region. Milk production accounted for 24pc of gross output in Bavaria in 2016.

Crediting themselves as being the heart of European agriculture, Claudia said that they are placing more emphasis on animal welfare and organic farming, to make more agriculture more sustainable in Bavari.

Exporting 53pc of its produce; cheese, milk, meat beers and hops are some of the more popular commodities exported by the agri-food sector in Bavaria, mainly destined for Austria, Italy and France, with the UK accounting for 4.5pc of the exports.

They are 340pc self-sufficient in cheese and 159pc self-sufficient in beef and veal, according to Claudia.

Also Read

Bavaria is the largest Federal State of Germnay, with a population of 12.9m people. Agri-businesses generate €121 billion and employs 900,000 people in Bavaria. However, two thirds of farmers are part time farmers.

The number of farm holdings in Bavaria is now 106,718 holdings in 2017, year on year declining. In 2010 there was 117,000 holdings. Of the agricultural land two thirds is for arable land and the remainder is devoted to grassland. The average farm size is 35ha in size.

The price of land has trebled in the past 20 years, making it very difficult to for the next generation to enter the market

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Eddie and his father Denis on their farm in Golden, Co Tipperary

How this top dairy farmer grows 18t DM/ha - twice the national average...
Thousands of farmers who started farming in their own right have lost out on all or part of their entitlements under the YFS due to the manner in which the scheme was interpreted.

IFA demands final settlement for the 'forgotten farmers'
Picture: Oliver Doyle.

US dairy farmers get little help from Canada trade deal
Stock image

Grass-fed dairy cows produce milk with superior nutritional properties - new...

Teagasc's 'very low' €33,000 starting salaries must be increased - new...
The Meath farm includes a farmhouse in need of refurbishment.

Traditional Meath homestead on 93ac sells under the hammer for...
The meeting organised by the IFA included representatives from the farming body and the gardai. Stock picture

Worrying increase in illegal hunting by gangs and their dogs, farmers hear at...