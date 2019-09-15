America's farmers need more than a trade truce as history repeats itself

In the past century, American agriculture saw two big boom-and-bust cycles. The current downturn features a familiar combination of factors which led to both: first, rising exports fuelled growth; then the government supercharged it. Inevitably, things went bust.

The first great boom arrived with the outbreak of World War I. As Europe descended into war - and men left farms to fight - many countries turned to the US for wheat, corn and other crops. Most commodity prices ended up doubling.

In 1916, the federal government stoked the fire with the Federal Farm Loan Act, which extended long-term financing to farmers. It proved to be a popular programme.

When the war ended, European nations ramped up their own agricultural production, creating a global glut. Prices halved and the value of farms, which had hit record levels, collapsed. Farmers began defaulting on mortgages.

This slow-moving crisis came to a head in the Great Depression, particularly after protectionist tariffs killed what was left of a once-vibrant export market. Farmers went bankrupt en masse, and they helped send President Herbert Hoover packing when they joined the New Deal coalition. Under President Franklin Roosevelt, farmers became the beneficiaries - or the victims, depending on your perspective - of a staggering array of subsidies and price controls.

American agriculture eventually recovered, but in the 1970s the now-familiar ingredients of the boom-and-bust cycle - government aid and export-led growth - returned. But this time it wasn't war which fuelled the farming bonanza. Rather, it was an unusual combination of geopolitical events and tax policies which got things going. The end result was the same.

In the early 1970s, President Richard Nixon took the US off the gold standard. The dollar's value declined precipitously and inflation started to rage out of control. Bad news for the economy, but good news for farmers, who could now compete with other big agricultural exporters like Argentina. After a number of other nations sustained crop failures, US farmers began raking it in. They even began exporting massive amounts of grain to the Soviet Union.

At the same time, the government kept many price supports and other subsidies in place, making the sector look a sure-fire place to invest money. Government tax policies encouraged farmers to keep expanding. One who kept buying land and equipment told The New York Times that every morning he "woke up $8,000 richer" thanks to rising property values. It all fell apart. Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker declared war on inflation, slowly increasing the debt burden of farmers. The Soviets invaded Afghanistan, prompting President Jimmy Carter to unleash a grain embargo. As inflation subsided and the dollar rose, the farmers saw their world collapse.

The result was a repeat of the 1920s: foreclosures, bankruptcies of farm equipment dealers and other unpleasantness. Farmers vented their anger in the election of 1980, helping make Carter a one-term president. But the crisis continued to play out. By the end of the 1980s, everyone was talking about the plight of the American farmer.

The cycle is now repeating itself in the 21st century. This time it is China rising as the most visible buyer of American crops, particularly soya beans. Yet again, Washington made matters worse. Back in 2005, a new federal programme made its debut: the Renewable Fuels Standard. Offering huge incentives, it helped lead to a 10-fold increase in the corn produced for ethanol.

The combination set up American farmers for another reckoning. But unlike earlier episodes, responsibility for the snowballing crisis lies with one man: Trump. His trade war with China has savaged farmers dependent on exports. At the same time, the Environmental Protection Agency began exempting refineries from requirements to add ethanol to petrol and other fuels.

Trump may be the catalyst for the coming crisis, but historical patterns suggest this would have come sooner or later, regardless of who was president. For the third time in the past 100 years, the nation's farmers have been riding a speculative wave driven by exports and government programmes. And now it's coming to an end.

That means we'll be hearing more about farmers' woes in the coming presidential election. And while farmers may no longer have the same political clout, Trump shouldn't take them for granted. It's a lesson Herbert Hoover and Jimmy Carter learned the hard way.

Bloomberg