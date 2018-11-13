Americans eating more beef and pork as trade wars cut chicken demand

Americans are losing their taste for chicken and eating more beef and pork as President Donald Trump’s trade wars reduce U.S. pork exports to China and Mexico and leave cheaper bacon and ribs at home.

An expansion in the number of U.S. hogs and cattle is contributing to the change in diets by boosting supplies of pork and beef. Restaurants are seizing on the increases to promote hamburgers instead of chicken, while grocery stores have featured pork.

The shift is set to end an unprecedented streak of 27 profitable quarters for chicken producers such as Tyson Foods Inc, which reports results on Tuesday, and Sanderson Farms Inc, said Bill Roenigk, an agricultural economist and consultant for the National Chicken Council trade group. He said the chicken sector would generally lose money or break even in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The pain for chicken producers and the increased appetite for pork are ripple effects of Trump’s trade disputes, which have also reduced shipments of U.S. soybeans and sorghum to China.

“With all that pork on the market,” Roenigk said, “it has spilled over to affecting consumers’ demand for chicken.”

Pork prices have fallen as retaliatory duties of 62pc in China and up to 20pc in Mexico have curtailed U.S. exports to those countries.

Kraft Heinz Co, which owns the Oscar Mayer brand, has cut prices for bacon after pork belly prices declined.

Ahold Delhaize’s Food Lion and Stop & Shop grocery stores have offered deals and launched marketing campaigns for pork, said Jarrod Sutton, a vice president for the National Pork Board, a trade group.