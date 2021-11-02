Women's tractor training course over-subscribed

The two-day course is designed to help people improve their basic skills

The 20 places offered on a free tractor and machinery course for women were snapped up within hours of the course being launched, with plans for another course now in the offing.

The first female-only tractor and machinery skills course, which will be run by Pallaskenry Agricultural College in conjunction with the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group (WASG), was over-subscribed within 24 hours, according to organisers.

“Modern machinery means that historical physical barriers to women taking up farming have been eliminated,” said WASG chair Hannah Quinn-Mulligan.

“We’ve had huge demand from women of all ages wanting to advance their tractor and machinery knowledge, and we’re delighted that the principal in Pallaskenry, Derek O’Donoghue, is helping to lead the charge in this area and support women in agriculture.

“We had 20 places and could have filled them a few times over. I knew there would be demand but the huge level blew me away.

“The two-day course is designed to help people improve their basic skills and it just goes to show how keen women are to get to grips with machinery.

“This old-fashioned notion that women can’t or don’t want to know how to drive tractors needs to be thrown out the window — a tractor has no idea if a man or a woman is turning the key in the ignition and both are equally capable to drive one when given the opportunity.”

The Limerick-based college has always been at the forefront of supporting women in farming and is delivering the course free of charge.

Mr O’Donoghue said: “Salesian Agricultural College educates for the future. Enhancing the significant contribution that women make to modern day agriculture is something we are proud to be associated with.”

The organisers say they are hoping to run another course based on demand.