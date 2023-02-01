Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘Women only’ courses and more flexibility are needed for women in agriculture – National Dialogue on Women in Agriculture hears

Former Tanaiste &amp; Minister for Agriculture Mary Coughlan, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett, Minister for Agriculture, Food &amp; the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD and CDU/CSU Economics Spokesperson, Julia Klockner. Fennell Photography 2023 Expand

Close

Former Tanaiste &amp; Minister for Agriculture Mary Coughlan, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett, Minister for Agriculture, Food &amp; the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD and CDU/CSU Economics Spokesperson, Julia Klockner. Fennell Photography 2023

Former Tanaiste & Minister for Agriculture Mary Coughlan, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett, Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD and CDU/CSU Economics Spokesperson, Julia Klockner. Fennell Photography 2023

Former Tanaiste & Minister for Agriculture Mary Coughlan, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett, Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD and CDU/CSU Economics Spokesperson, Julia Klockner. Fennell Photography 2023

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Women who want to pursue a career in operating agricultural machinery should be able to avail of "women only" practical and technical courses, according to Julia Klockner, Germany's former Agriculture Minister.

Women can "just as easily take on physical or technical" work as men but they need to be supported in doing so, she said speaking at the National Dialogue for Women in Agriculture in Portlaoise today.

Most Watched

Privacy