‘Women only’ courses and more flexibility are needed for women in agriculture – National Dialogue on Women in Agriculture hears

Women who want to pursue a career in operating agricultural machinery should be able to avail of "women only" practical and technical courses, according to Julia Klockner, Germany's former Agriculture Minister.

Women can "just as easily take on physical or technical" work as men but they need to be supported in doing so, she said speaking at the National Dialogue for Women in Agriculture in Portlaoise today.

"If we offer more attractive, continued, professional development courses, including courses specifically for women, it will allow us to open a few doors.

"Purely women's courses for technical areas for example, such as fork lift drivers or agricultural machinery operators, have the potential to ensure more women are reached.

"In an international survey from 2018, 80pc of the women surveyed said they would like more training opportunities on new technologies."

The event which was chaired by former Minister for Agriculture Mary Coughlan and featured a line-up of guest speakers and panellists, focused on the main barriers faced by women in the agriculture sector and what changes are needed to overcome them.

"Imposter syndrome" is one of the main barriers women face in taking up roles within the sector, said Karen Brosnan, Director of Nuffield Ireland and CERES co-founder.

"One of the things we've discovered through surveys and mentoring women in general is they have this belief of 'I'm not suitable, or enough'.

"Being part of women's groups is a useful space where you can call each other out and say - 'what are you telling yourself?'

"What we need is to overcome our own gender barriers and our own subconscious beliefs about ourselves."

A lack of flexibility within the agricultural industry and working world in general, is another main barrier to women holding their desired position, according to Caroline Bocquel, Interim CEO at Bord Iascaigh Mhara. Employers need to step up and ensure they are providing flexible working hours and days and ensure they are taking "family life" into consideration, she said.

"It's about having family approaches .. moving away from the traditional role of women taking it all on.

"It is about creating proper flexibility within the work environment where people are working different working days.

"From an employer's perspective, it's about being very flexible around that and ensuring that people's families and work lives look very different than they did 20 years ago," she said.

Flexibility doesn't have to come at the cost of productivity, said Siobhán Talbot, Glanbia Group Managing Director.

"I don't think you have to hostage productivity for flexibility. We've introduced 'smart working' now at Glanbia where we have a lot of flexibility... and it's been very important from a talent acquisition point of view."