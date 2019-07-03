Gardai are investigating a farm accident which caused a woman to be airlifted to hospital on Monday.

Gardai are investigating a farm accident which caused a woman to be airlifted to hospital on Monday.

Woman in her 60s airlifted to hospital following farm accident

In a statement Gardai said that they called to the scene of an incident on a farm in Mountrath, County Laois at approximately 1pm on July 1 2019 where a female in her late 60s was apparently injured by cattle.

She was airlifted to hospital where her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The HSA is currently the scene of the incident.

Online Editors