Window closing for An Taisce to appeal High Court decision on Kilkenny cheese plant

An Taisce has less than a week to decide whether it will appeal the High Court’s decision to uphold planning permission for Glanbia’s proposed €140m cheese plant in Belview, Co Kilkenny.

A spokesperson for the National Trust of Ireland said: “We haven’t yet decided whether to seek leave to appeal. We are studying the decision and consulting with our legal team.”

It is understood that a decision on the appeal must be made within two weeks of the judicial review outcome, which centered on An Bord Pleanála’s granting of planning permission for the facility in July 2020 – the result was announced last Tuesday, April 20.

It comes as the Rural Independents Group raised "serious questions” over the level of state funding that goes to An Taisce, with its member TDs sounding alarms over the impact of the organisation’s planning objections to jobs, investments, infrastructure and one-off housing in rural areas.

The group, which includes deputies: Mattie McGrath, Michael Healy-Rae, Danny Healy-Rae, Carol Nolan, Richard O’Donoghue and Michael Collins, contends that An Taisce received more than €3.5m in taxpayer monies in 2018 alone, and more than €25m over the course of the last decade.

With information based on financial reports and responses to parliamentary questions, the group claimed that Minister Eamon Ryan’s Department of Environment, Climate and Communications is “a key funder” of the non-government organisation (NGO).

In a statement, the leader of the Rural Independent Group, Tipperary Mattie McGrath said: “An Taisce is objecting to many genuine planning applications across the country – from young people wanting to build a home, to rural job creation or infrastructural projects.

“What makes the action at the heart of these objections even worse, is the fact that our Government has been funding the organisation, while they terrorise rural communities.

“The recent legal challenge brought by An Taisce to the High Court against Glanbia, over proposed plans to build a €140m job-boosting continental cheese plant in Belview, Co Kilkenny, is the latest glaring example of their anti-rural bias. Thankfully, the High Court ruled in favour of the Glanbia project.

“This elitist and Dublin-based organisation also had current assets of €2.25m in 2018 and had a cash equivalent of €1.5m for the same period, while they paid out a whopping annual staffing bill of €2.4 million.”

The group leader contended that Government “should not be using taxpayer’s money in this manner”.

“We are calling for all state funding to An Taisce to cease immediately. In the meantime, a full independent investigation should be undertaken to determine if taxpayers’ money is, in fact, being used to fund objections and legal court challenges against economic development, job creation and rural housing, by the agency,” the deputy said.

When asked for further detail regarded the group’s sourcing of the €25m figure, deputy McGrath told the Farming Independent that it was sourced from An Taisce’s annual financial statements for the period 2011 to 2018 - in which, he said, “it states that funding of in the region of €28m had been obtained (an average of €3.55m per year)”.

It is understood that the organisation’s annual financial statements for 2019 and 2020 are yet to be published.

‘Not against farmers’

In a statement following the outcome of the High Court judicial review into planning for the cheese plant in Kilkenny – a joint venture between Glanbia Ireland and Dutch dairy processor Royal A-Ware, Dr. Elaine McGoff, natural environment officer with An Taisce said:

"In this case, the judge did not find in our favour, but this does not alter the validity of our concerns.

"As consistently confirmed by the EPA, all our environmental indicators are going in the wrong direction, with a drastic loss of water quality and biodiversity, and rising greenhouse gas and ammonia emissions.

"Our case was that these impacts simply must be taken into account for any large dairy processing facility of the huge scale proposed. Sooner or later Ireland is going to have to face up to its legal obligations and take the necessary action. Failure to do so will result in large costs to the state.

“Ultimately, this was not a case taken against farmers - it was a case taken for our environment and the future viability of Irish farming, which is currently endangered by planning decisions that are not compliant with our environmental legal obligations.

"We need to move towards a Just Transition for our farmers and also achieve strong environmental legal compliance in the planning process,” she said.

An Taisce is a charity that works to preserve and protect Ireland's natural and built heritage. Founded in 1948, it is one of Ireland’s oldest and largest environmental organisations.