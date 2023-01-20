Farming

Why your will is not the ideal place to transfer the family farm

It’s far better to transfer when you are alive, a leading agricultural solicitor insists

"When you transfer while alive it's more structured and you have time to get your ducks in a row," according to Aisling Meehan, agricultural solicitor.

"When you transfer while alive it's more structured and you have time to get your ducks in a row," according to Aisling Meehan, agricultural solicitor.

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Transferring the family farm while alive is the 'more sensible and cheaper' option than leaving it by will, according to Aisling Meehan, an agricultural solicitor.

"If you have somebody that is actively involved in the farm, then leaving the land under a will is a bit mean,” she said.

