Why your will is not the ideal place to transfer the family farm

Transferring the family farm while alive is the 'more sensible and cheaper' option than leaving it by will, according to Aisling Meehan, an agricultural solicitor.

"If you have somebody that is actively involved in the farm, then leaving the land under a will is a bit mean,” she said.

"When you transfer while alive it's more structured and you have time to get your ducks in a row."

Speaking at an Irish Grassland Association succession event on Tuesday night in Cork, Ms Meehan warned of the possibility of a will being challenged when people don't get what they want or expect.

"There's nothing stopping someone from challenging a will. The only person entitled to something under a will, however, is a spouse.

"Sometimes kids don't have much to lose by challenging a will – and I have seen it happen too often."

She also advised against parents holding on to a portion of land when transferring the family farm, and said drawing up a support and maintenance agreement can be a good way of providing security for a parent instead.

"In drawing up a support and maintenance agreement you a have to look at three things,” she said. “The first thing is; what does the parent need to live comfortably? Say their pension is €24,000 and they need €40,000 to live comfortably, there is a shortfall there of €16,000 a year, so the child could come up with that.

"The second thing you need to ask is what can the child afford to pay? And the third thing is, what is the farm capable of generating?"

Where the farmhouse is being transferred with the farm, emotional security is just as important as financial security for parents, according to Ms Meehan.

"Often the farmhouse will pass with the land because it's more tax efficient from an agricultural relief point of view, but the parent needs to feel comfortable and secure with that because sometimes, unfortunately, there can be run-ins with in-laws or other family members,” she said.

Security for the child taking on the farm is essential too, she said, and warned that parents who retain too much control run the risk of “strangling the business".

"The child taking over the farm should be able to get on with it and do what they want to do, without having to get the parent to sign off on it."