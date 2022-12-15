‘Why should I be put on a pedestal because I’m a woman in agriculture?’

With further dialogue opening around women working in the agriculture sector recently, Limerick beef and sheep farmer April Higgins has raised some of her concerns with the approach taken to achieve greater awareness.

“I think this big push, with new groups and conferences, is simply segregating women,” April says.

“I studied agriculture, I grew up showing cattle, and we’re now sheep farming. I am as involved in agriculture at work and at home equally as any man. Why should we be put on a pedestal just because we’re women? I don’t like all the fuss associated with the approach.

“Yes, in the past unfortunately my grandmother couldn’t follow her passion and be a farmer, or work in the industry because of the way society was then — but it’s a different world now. Women involved in all areas of agriculture, are from my experience, viewed and treated equal to men. What more awareness do we need?

“If you go to agricultural shows, sales, corporate events, anything like that, all you have to do is open your eyes and there’s women everywhere. Women buying and selling livestock, working on stands, heading up big companies, and not asking to be patted on the back for it.

We are all on a level playing field in this industry, and as a result, it’s a fantastic environment to work in.”

April works as group key account manager with Elanco and runs a flock of Valais Blacknose sheep at home.

Why this Limerick sheep farm is opting for quality over quantity

Pedigree breeder and founder of the Ballyhibben flock and Knockarlow Angus herd, Michael Power, has decided to reduce the number of ewes on the farm, and instead focus on producing the top animals in each respective breed.

Michael has enjoyed many decades of success as a top cattle and sheep breeder, gaining a reputation for producing some of the highest quality livestock in Ireland and across the UK.

Farming alongside his son Alymer and Alymer’s fianceé April Higgins, the trio run the 55-cow Angus herd and soon to be 100-ewe flock which will consist of Charollais, Hampshire Downs and Valais Blacknose breeds.

The Powers recently held a reduction sale of their Charollais flock in Blessington Mart. A total of 96 in lamb pedigree Charollais females were on offer, with the sale proving to be very successful returning a 95pc clearance.

The sale topped at €3,800 for a smart 2019 ewe whose dam was the All-Ireland ewe lamb in 2018. Scanned in lamb to the €8,000 ram, Rockdale After Dark carrying twins, she sold to the Malcomson of the Ringclare Charollais flock in Northern Ireland.

Ewe lambs hit a top of €1,800 with a ewe lamb whose dam is a full sister to Ballyhibben Hulk. This ewe headed across the water to the Kirkhouse flock in Cumbria for breeders David and Johnathan Norman.

The Powers were also set to disperse their Texel flock at the all-star female sale in Blessington Mart on Saturday, December 10.

Texel ewe lambs lot 70 and 75 were for sale at the all-star female sale in Blessington Mart on Saturday, December 10. Photo: Alfie Shaw

Texel ewe lambs lot 70 and 75 were for sale at the all-star female sale in Blessington Mart on Saturday, December 10. Photo: Alfie Shaw

“I know if we stay with the Texel breed we won’t be able to keep these top quality pedigrees to the standard we think they deserve,” Michael tells the Farming Independent.

“We’re going to concentrate on smaller numbers and enjoy what we’re doing. I wasn’t enjoying it for the past two years between droughts and all that.

“Sooner than downgrade the quality of the sheep, I’d sooner get out of them and let someone else take it up. We do really well with the Charollais and we have our name there. I’ll concentrate on them and let April work on the Valais Blacknose and Alymer work on the Hampshire Downs.”

The Powerpack Hampshire Down flock was established 26 years, and the Powers will lamb down 22 of these ewes around Christmas time.

The Powerpack Hampshire Down flock was established 26 years ago, and the Powers will lamb down 22 of these ewes around Christmas time. Photo: Alfie Shaw

The Powerpack Hampshire Down flock was established 26 years ago, and the Powers will lamb down 22 of these ewes around Christmas time. Photo: Alfie Shaw

“They’re an early lambing and fast-maturing type of sheep. We normally sell them first in the season. One of our ewes was champion at the premier sale in Tullow in July,” Alymer says.

While Michael works full-time on the farm, Alymer is employed as a sales representative with Roches Feeds and April works full time as group key account manager with Elanco.

This year the family lambed down 200 ewes in total. In the past, Michael recalls lambing 400 pedigree ewes on the farm. “I loved the game,” he insists, but highlights that the financial gain in keeping stocking numbers high is of less importance to enjoying the day-to-day job itself.

The Powers bought and reclaimed 110ac in 1985, and “then bought a couple more bits and we’ve 50 acres leased now also,” Michael continues.

“We started off with commercial sheep, mainly Borris Ewes. We then bought three pedigree Suffolk ewes in the late 80s and went all pedigree eventually.

“We then got into the Charollais and started to really concentrate on them in the early 90s, selling rams out of the yard. I kept records from the start, and I can go back to the first three ewes we ever got. The same with the Angus cows.”

As a result, Ballyhibben-bred Charollais have bred show and sale champions and interbred champions in Ireland, Northern Ireland and across the UK.

Aerial view of the Power family farm, 10km west of Adare, Co Limerick. Photo: Niall Hurson

Aerial view of the Power family farm, 10km west of Adare, Co Limerick. Photo: Niall Hurson

The family’s approach to keeping sheep quality high is applied in similar fashion to the Knockarlow Angus herd.

“We buy our stock bulls either privately or mainly at the sales in Carrick-on-Shannon. We like a certain type of Angus bull, you have to think about all the future heifers coming on from him as well,” Alymer explains.

“The bulls we look for are easy calving and easy fleshing. Off-farm work doesn’t allow for the use of AI. We go with two stock bulls in order to have an even batch of bulls to sell in February, March and April around the same size and weights.

“We can have the two pens of bulls there so when the buyer comes in they can see they are all the same. We can put the one price on them all and let buyers pick from the batch.”

With a reduction in sheep numbers, the Powers are considering increasing their Angus herd by 10 cows, calving down in the autumn.

“Other farmers have come to know that we have high-quality bulls and as a result, many are sold by word of mouth,” Michael says. “We haven’t left the yard to sell an Angus bull for the past 20 years. Selling mainly to repeat customers.

“Our Angus aren’t overly big. They have the real Angus heads on them and, if you haven’t the head, you’ve nothing. A breeder down in Kerry once told me that the width of his poll (the head) should be the width of his hole. It’s true and the same applies to the rams.

“The same standard applies when breeding both cattle and sheep, a male should have terminal traits and a female, maternal traits.”