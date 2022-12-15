Farming

‘Why should I be put on a pedestal because I’m a woman in agriculture?’

April with her flock of Valais Blacknose. Photo: Alfie Shaw Expand
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

With further dialogue opening around women working in the agriculture sector recently, Limerick beef and sheep farmer April Higgins has raised some of her concerns with the approach taken to achieve greater awareness.

I think this big push, with new groups and conferences, is simply segregating women,” April says.

