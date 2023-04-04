Why a crisis is building in Stormont’s veterinary division

Government vets are like power station engineers or sewerage treatment plant workers — unseen by most of us but critical to the functioning of our society. They protect animals from cruelty, inspect meat long before a burger reaches your plate, and help prosecute those guilty of animal cruelty.

For years, a crisis has been building within Stormont’s veterinary division due to mismanagement, the pressures of Brexit and poor pay. Now, leaked documents show a desperate position, with implications for the manning of Irish Sea border inspection posts, the operation of meat plants, relations with the EU, and Stormont’s shrinking budget.

Vets are now discussing either work to rule or strike action, either of which would, according to vets who have spoken to this newspaper, cripple critical areas of the Northern Ireland economy.

One government vet said: “Even the retraction of all good will would cause chaos across the service.”

As vets leave and the department struggles to replace them, senior civil servants expect the Windsor Framework to mean more work for them because parts of the NI Protocol which had never been implemented will now have to be enforced by them.

The Belfast Telegraph has obtained two papers circulated at the top of Stormont’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) which candidly lay out the situation.

When this newspaper asked questions of DAERA’s most senior official, Katrina Godfrey, the department played down its difficulty recruiting vets, telling this newspaper that there was a global shortage of vets, and “Northern Ireland is no different”.

But inside the department, it is being made clear that Northern Ireland is very different.

When the Department of Agriculture Food & Marine (DAFM) in the Republic recently advertised for vets, it received 220 applications, 160 of which were shortlisted. By contrast, a recruitment drive by DAERA led to 13 applicants, of whom six were eligible to be interviewed and only three were appointed.

DAFM has been offering temporary veterinary inspectors €81 an hour — a pro rata gross salary of about €150,000 (£132,000) a year, astronomically higher than what DAERA is willing to pay.

At the same time, DAERA is incapable of retaining its existing vets. In the last two years, a third of its veterinary inspectors have left, the vast majority of them heading south to DAFM.

But there is another factor. Last year the Belfast Telegraph revealed that chief vet Robert Huey and one of his deputies, Julian Henderson, had hounded a senior vet out of her job for one reason — she had blown the whistle on animal suffering and potential fraud.

Dr Tamara Bronckaers was left in tears by the chief vet when he refused to even look at her photographic evidence of animal suffering at Ballymena Livestock Market, telling her that he knew the market’s manager personally. Dr Huey then gave evidence to an industrial tribunal which the judge did not believe.

After comprehensively losing the case, Dr Huey authorised an appeal using public funds — despite his glaring conflict of interest.

When the appeal was exposed by this newspaper, it was quickly abandoned and DAERA paid the wronged vet £1.25m in compensation — the highest such payment in the history of Northern Ireland.

But days later, Dr Huey promoted the other man involved in driving her out, making Dr Henderson deputy chief vet. Despite dismay within the department, a public outcry and promises from the new head of the civil service, Jayne Brady, that bad behaviour would no longer be tolerated, there is no evidence that either man has been disciplined in any way.

Instead, more public money was spent on bringing in consultants to tell the department what it already knew: That their behaviour had been indefensible.

Having accepted that they had broken the civil service’s rules, rather than robustly enforcing those rules, the civil service decided that it would be more appropriate to create more rules.

Now Dr Huey is involved in resolving a problem which he has helped create. A 10-page memo sent by Dr Huey to the Departmental Board on January 10 admits for the first time that the industrial tribunal — an allusion to his own behaviour — has created difficulties. He said that the tribunal issue “continues to be raised with staff in the field” and that “staff morale is at a very low ebb” with the once strong [veterinary service] workplace culture now fractured”.

He said there was “both the potential of failing to deliver statutory duties but maybe more importantly, delivering a poor quality and substandard service with accompanying risks and consequences for the department”.

With no apparent embarrassment at his own central role in the appalling treatment of Dr Bronckaers, he told other DAERA staff that the “the recent industrial tribunal has highlighted the need to act promptly and appropriately when staff raise concerns around service delivery performance”.

But it’s not just Dr Huey’s recent behaviour which is creating problems. A decision in which he was centrally involved seven years ago is key to the department’s inability to attract vets.

In an attempt to cut costs, the department decided to downgrade the pay and status of many new vets. This was justified on the basis that they would be doing different jobs but after several years many of them are doing identical work for far less pay.

That has factionalised the workforce and made it almost impossible to attract any vets because DAERA is paying far beneath the market rate.

Dr Huey accepted in writing that “there exists the potential for staff within the veterinary inspector grade to take an equal pay claim against the department” — another major financial problem for Stormont if it lost such a case and backpay had to be given to all those working at the lower rate since 2016.

Dr Huey accepted that there is “an increasingly negative and somewhat toxic culture”. He alluded to another serious issue within DAERA’s ports branch which has led to an investigation about which DAERA has declined to give information to the Belfast Telegraph.

It is rare for a senior civil servant to say in writing that there is a “crisis” unfolding in their area of responsibility — and all the rarer when they bear some of the responsibility for the problem. But Dr Huey wrote: “The continued delivery of current [veterinary group] strategic objectives is now at crisis point with immediate action required to mitigate the risks (public health, animal health, animal welfare, financial, reputational) associated with potential failure.”

He added that a failure to address the problems “will have significant ramifications for animal health, animal welfare, public health, the NI agri-food sector and overall economy”.

Dr Huey proposed a “transformation project” of the veterinary team, including an examination of the “behaviour and values” of the group’s leadership — at whose head he sits. Without apologising for his own behaviour, Dr Huey went on to set out management jargon which could help fix the problem: A “SWOT analysis”, “Galbraith’s Star Model framework”, a “project management approach”, and a “pulse survey”.

One serving DAERA vet said: “People’s opinion of the project is that of box ticking and pacifying people whilst running the clock down until Robert goes.” They said that setting up a group to examine what should be done made little sense because “everybody is aware of the current issues”.

On February 14, Dr Huey’s deputy, Brian Dooher, sent him a seven-page memo summarising the views of staff. The paper, which was also sent to the departmental board, said that after meetings attended by 130 staff their mood was summed up in the words: “exhaustion, frustration, despair, anger, concern/fear for the future, and invisibility/absence of being valued”. But he said there was also “a passion for the work we do”.

Mr Dooher said that the trade unions had asked for an observer to be present at the meetings, but he had refused this request to encourage frank discussion and that he had decided the meetings would be unminuted.

He said vets are sceptical that the necessary action will be taken, even though there is unanimity that the two-tier pay for vets is “unethical and unacceptable”. He said staff want DAERA’s top brass to accept the policy has been a “disaster” and apologise for it.

He added that among current staff “goodwill has been exhausted”.

The Belfast Telegraph asked DAERA’s top official, Ms Godfrey, whether as the person in complete charge in the absence of a minister she accepted any personal responsibility for the mess and whether she was surprised that vets might not want to work for her department, knowing that they might be hounded out of their jobs while their persecutors are protected and promoted.

In response, DAERA said that “due to employment legislation and NICS contractual agreements, the department does not comment on whether disciplinary action has taken place or not. Any assumptions on whether it has or not, are just speculation with no grounding in fact”.

However, that is inconsistent with how former permanent secretary Paul Priestly was suspended for unethical conduct in 2010 with the decision announced by the head of the civil service; he was later demoted.

DAERA said it was “taking urgent steps to address capability and workforce concerns and has initiated a multifaceted programme”.

If the department becomes unable to fulfil its basic obligations, that will have an economic impact because official vets are required at abattoirs. If staff are taken from ports to keep slaughterhouses functioning, that creates a tricky political decision because it would have diplomatic consequences.

At a time when Rishi Sunak wants to repair Britain’s relationship with the EU, he needs to be able to convince the European Commission that the Irish Sea border is being properly enforced by DAERA.

But beyond that, if this crisis grows to the extent that vets go on strike or it becomes widely known that they are unable to perform their duties at ports, then those wanting to smuggle illegal items will know they’ve little fear of being caught.

If Dr Huey had been dealt with firmly for his behaviour, it may not have stopped this crisis — many other factors have contributed to it. But those either in DAERA or thinking about joining the department would have found the rhetoric from management more convincing if it was demonstrated that problems were being confronted, not ignored.