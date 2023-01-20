Farming

What the co-ops are saying about milk prices this spring

An increase in global milk supply and a reduction in demand from high prices has caused markets to weaken in recent months, according to Dairygold. Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick

While 2022 was a year of "historic highs on global dairy markets", this year is set to be different, according to leading Irish milk processors, as dairy markets "have weakened very considerably" and "economic conditions worldwide remain uncertain".

Tirlán this week announced it would pay a total of 62.08c/l for December milk but warned that in recent months, there had been a significant reduction in market returns, and the negative trends will have to be monitored.

