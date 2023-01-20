What the co-ops are saying about milk prices this spring

While 2022 was a year of "historic highs on global dairy markets", this year is set to be different, according to leading Irish milk processors, as dairy markets "have weakened very considerably" and "economic conditions worldwide remain uncertain".

Tirlán this week announced it would pay a total of 62.08c/l for December milk but warned that in recent months, there had been a significant reduction in market returns, and the negative trends will have to be monitored.

"The Board has chosen to support the milk price at current levels since October, despite market returns continuing to weaken.

“The Board will continue to closely monitor the negative trends in dairy markets, impacted by various factors including food price inflation, high farm input costs, rising global milk supply and environmental constraints."

Lakeland Dairies recently announced it would maintain the co-op's price of 58.85c/l in ROI and 47.5p/l in NI for December milk but also warned that the market conditions are changing significantly.

"For the current year, the Board is aware that market conditions are changing significantly.

"Global milk supplies have continued to grow significantly and markets have weakened very considerably throughout the past quarter.

"Economic conditions worldwide remain uncertain and consumer spending power is increasingly compromised by inflation and cost of living circumstances, with continuing effects on buying patterns," Lakeland said.

Dairygold also maintained its milk price of 57.5cpl for December milk which equates to an average farm gate milk price of 73.3cpl while

a company spokesperson commented that an increase in global milk supply and a reduction in demand from high prices has caused markets to weaken in recent months.

Earlier this month, Ornua said index for market returns in December implied an indicative return of 52cpl, VAT inclusive (flat month on month).

However, it said seasonally low purchase volumes in December mean lower market prices have not yet been reflected in the PPI. On the basis of current spot pricing, and as Ornua trading volumes increase seasonally, declines in the Ornua PPI are expected over the coming months.

It comes as New Zealand bank ASB analysis this week highlighted that Chinese demand for milk has been low over the last year and that "not much has changed on that front."

The proportion of whole milk powder purchased at auction has fallen from 50- 80pc in 2021 to only around 20-50pc over the past twelve months, it said, while seasonal purchase volumes are running at four-year lows, ASB Analyst Nathaniel Keall said.

Tentative improvements in Chinese demand are also likely to be largely offset by softer demand elsewhere, according he said, but "residual tightness in supply should keep dairy prices from falling too dramatically."