Wet weather on the way with parts of the country due to get gale force winds

FarmIreland.ie

The rain predicted by Met Eireann for later in the week will be welcome news for farmers who are facing drought conditions in many parts of the country.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/news/wet-weather-on-the-way-with-parts-of-the-country-due-to-get-gale-force-winds-37000822.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36173160.ece/e3b22/AUTOCROP/h342/rain.jpg