Well-known Cork farmer Harold Kingston to exit dairying

The former Cork IFA chair and outgoing Munster Regional Chair has been suffering with long-Covid since last June and says he "just couldn't face into another breeding season" on the farm.

"I thought I was getting better over January but then it hit me again," said Harold, when asked why he is opting to sell his herd.

"I've been experiencing brain fog and chest pain since I had Covid last summer and the long days with dairy farming just don't suit me any more.

"I love dairy farming so it's a big decision for me and I made the decision fast in the end, even though it has been in my head for a while."

Harold is selling all 143 of his stock, 100 of which have calved and 34 of which are first-time calvers, at Bandon Mart on March 9 at 11am.

Harold's plan is to get into contract-rearing dairy stock and but he hasn't ruled out taking up work off-farm.

I've had a few offers since I told people I'm selling out and I have one person in particular lined up that I'd like to work with," he said.

"I'll possibly take on other employment when I get my health back, I expect to be back to normal by the end of the year.

"I have no degree but a lot of experience so I might look for something in the environmental sector or media industry. I'd like a role where I get to talk to farmers, I think I'd be good at that."

Harold has invested in the farm over the last few years and says he doesn't want to undo his work so he won't be selling his milking parlour or changing the layout of the farm

"We have the facilities to do the contract rearing with good calf housing and I'm not taking out the parlour or doing anything with the roadways or waterways.

"My son is doing the Leaving Cert this year and selling out will give him the chance to get his education and do a bit of travelling before deciding if he wants to dairy farm or not. He'll have the option to come home whenever he's ready and press the button on the milking machine and start milking if that's what he wants."

Harold cut back to once-a-day milking four years ago but for the last month or so he has been milking twice a day in preparation for the sale.

"Presumably, anyone who buys my stock will be milking twice a day so I've been getting the stock ready for that."