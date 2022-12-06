We’ll cut the ‘waffle’, McDonald tells ICMSA

There is a huge amount of frustration among farmers with the current government, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told a packed room at the ICMSA agm in Limerick yesterday.

“Sinn Féin believes the government has often under-appreciated and undervalued farmers,” she said.

Her party, she said, was not there to “waffle” but to say farmers would be listened to and engaged with on the future of the sector by her party.

She also said there is not enough being done to encourage young people and women within the sector.

“The number of farmers has been decreasing on an ongoing basis; the age profile of farmers is increasing; there is not enough being done to encourage young people and women into the sector and there is not sufficient recognition of the existing contribution of women to farms.”

Her comments were echoed by ICMSA President Pat McCormack who said that the greatest encouragement of all is that young farmers are financially rewarded for the work they do and the bureaucracy of farming is not unbearable.

“The message being sent by the Government – and being received loud and clear by Irish farming – is that so far from being an economic and social asset to our country, we are a problem,” he said. “Our sector is a problem and a problem, moreover that has to be ‘solved’.”