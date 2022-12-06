Farming

We’ll cut the ‘waffle’, McDonald tells ICMSA

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald at the ICMSA AGM at the Castletroy Park Hotel in Limerick. Photo: Don Moloney Expand

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald at the ICMSA AGM at the Castletroy Park Hotel in Limerick. Photo: Don Moloney

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

There is a huge amount of frustration among farmers with the current government, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told a packed room at the ICMSA agm in Limerick yesterday.

Sinn Féin believes the government has often under-appreciated and undervalued farmers,” she said.

