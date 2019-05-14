Welcome to the new-look Farming Independent

As has been the case since the Irish Independent was established over 100 years ago, farming has been central to its core. Today, farming remains as important to us in the Irish Independent and we want to bring our readers the best news and advice every Tuesday.

As farming has changed with the increase in technology and mechanisation, we are constantly evolving to ensure we are with our readers not just on Tuesdays, but every day of the week.

From today the Farming Independent is available to our readers with a new-look supplement redesigned to create a more contemporary paper every Tuesday.

We’re also bringing our digital farming platform FarmIreland into the fold of Farming Independent, with our website and app now being called Farming Independent. The changes reflect the importance of the farming community and rural Ireland to the Irish Independent.

As well as this, to reflect the changing farming and rural Ireland, we are strengthening the depth of our content to

ensure our readers are equipped with the best farming advice, the most up-to-date news, property reports, legal and financial advice.

As the new Farming Editor, I’m delighted to lead a dedicated team of journalists and contributors including our Deputy Editor Ronnie Bellew, our Digital Farming Editor Ciaran Moran, and journalists Claire Fox, Declan O’Brien and Martin Ryan.