Weanling surge still expected despite lower mart turnout

Lower than normal weanling throughputs at marts is being attributed in part to the fine weather and abundant grass supplies

Despite anticipation that prices for weanlings will break all records this year, numbers presenting at marts across the country have been slow to develop.

Reports suggest the lower turnouts have helped underpin an already strong market and resulted in a very weak shipping trade.

Strong mart prices for stores and weanlings are being driven by robust factory prices for beef and an active northern trade.

Farmer buying power is reportedly making it very difficult for shippers to compete for weanlings with €3.30-€4.00/kg becoming more common in weights below 400kgs.

However, although not as active as in previous years, the shipping trade does appear to be a factor in pushing prices at the heavier end of the weanling bull market.

Gerry Finnerty, Ennis Mart Manager, reported that shippers have been active for bulls in the 400-600kg weight bracket.

However, he also reported that their activity appears tempered with caution as they appear to be only very gradually building numbers.

Ringside prices last week (see page 16) saw heavier 400-600kg bulls to be currently averaging 19c/kg stronger at €2.41/kg than they were 12 months ago, while bulls at the upper end of the trade sold at €2.71/kg, up 11c/kg on 2020.

Despite the strong trade, lower than normal weanling throughputs at marts is being attributed in part to the fine weather and abundant grass supplies nationwide.

However, mart managers expect numbers will recover in the coming weeks and months.

Barney O Connell, Listowel Mart Manager, expects a surge in bucket-fed stock, while Finnerty also expects numbers to increase once those in the Beep scheme have finished their retention periods.

However, managers Brendan Egan of Castlerea and Patsy Smith of Dowra are expecting to see fewer weanling’s overall this autumn as a result of a fall-off in the suckler herd in their areas.

Meanwhile, Michael Harty, CEO of Central Auctions Mart Group, noted that evening weanling sales are attracting more online buyers as those with jobs and a cattle enterprise on the side log on after coming from work.

Owen Hurley in Kilrush noted a similar phenomenon, with “more lads coming in to examine stock in the yard, but they leave and buy later online”.